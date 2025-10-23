Emory Homecoming and Family Weekend 2025 highlights community

By Michelle Ricker Oct. 27, 2025

Under blue skies and crisp fall weather, Emory students, alumni, faculty and staff celebrated Homecoming and Family Weekend, which featured a full lineup of events including concerts, lectures, food and other activities.

Student-centric events had the theme of “Swoop’s Days Off,” highlighting different aspects of campus and the city through events all week long. 

The annual Homecoming Parade kicked off on Saturday, Oct. 25, along with the food and music festival, a 5K and more.

