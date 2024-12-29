Emory remembers President Jimmy Carter

In 1981, when Carter returned to his home state of Georgia, he had a range of options for how to shape his post-presidency career. With offers from a number of institutions, he chose to partner with Emory.

“I wanted the unrestricted ability to speak to the students in a very frank and unrestrained way,” Carter said, “and I felt Emory would give me that opportunity. Since I have been a professor here, I have always been able, in lecture halls and town meetings, to speak without restraint.”

"On my first day at Emory in 2020, I was fortunate to have a phone call with President Carter, and his words of encouragement and advice have stayed with me ever since. He was caring and thoughtful, welcoming me into the Emory family as if he’d known me for years. That was the president — open-hearted and generous. He cared deeply about people — their lives, hopes and dreams — and that was reflected in his years of compassionate leadership and public service."

— Emory President Gregory L. Fenves

From the beginning, Carter was able to build strong ties with university leadership, including then-President Laney and faculty members who shared his vision for global humanitarian work.

From an office on the 10th floor of the Robert W. Woodruff Library, he launched The Carter Center, the organization whose work energized him and Rosalynn Carter for more than 40 years. Created in partnership with Emory to promote peace, democracy and the resolution of conflict around the world, the center’s mission quickly evolved to address critical shortfalls in global health as well.

"President Carter demonstrated to the world, and the Emory community, the basis of all true power — moral authority. His steadfastness of purpose in making a better world won him global admiration, capped by the Nobel Peace Prize. Emory has been truly blessed in its association with President Carter, who has left us a model of a life of international renown devoted to service, the ideal Emory was founded upon."



— Emory President Emeritus James T. Laney

“I knew that the center would be unique, because it was to be a partnership between a former U.S. president with enormous energy and a university on the rise, and nothing like that had ever been tried before,” says Steven H. Hochman, the center’s director of research and faculty assistant to Carter, who was one of the first three staff members assisting the president in the library office. “However, no one imagined exactly how The Carter Center would develop.”