Following the recorded interview, Vice President and Dean of Campus Life Enku Gelaye welcomed students, acknowledging how moved she was “to see President Carter and to hear from him and to hear his words inspire us again.”

Speaking to the Class of 2024, she noted “how special it is for you to be a part of this annual tradition — something to hold onto in this time where maybe it feels like maybe there’s not a lot to hold on to. We’re delighted to have you with us now, in this moment, to carry on this tradition.

“I’m sure you know by now that this is not the only longstanding tradition you will help to carry on during your time at Emory. There is so much that Emory offers and so much that people hold dear,” Gelaye said. “We hope that you will continue to participate and create communities in ways that are meaningful for you.”

Emory Student Government Association President Lori Steffel introduced Jason Carter as the evening’s keynote, thanking the Carter Center for its “continued commitment to Emory students.”

“This event is an incredible opportunity for our first-years and remains a hallmark of the student experience at Emory,” said Steffel, a senior from Glenview, Illinois, studying finance and consulting at Emory’s Goizueta Business School.

Jason Carter agreed that the video conversation with his grandfather “was certainly moving for me, too,” adding that his grandparents send their regards. “My grandfather poured his heart out in these town halls. He stood with the Emory community, felt embraced by the Emory community, truly gave a real honest version of himself.”

Following a bad fall last year, in which President Carter suffered a subdural hematoma — “a significant bleed and pressure in the brain”— his grandfather has been required to relearn a variety of basic things, Jason Carter explained.

But now, happily retired from their most public work, his grandparents are “doing great,” Carter reported, adding that the former president is “up and at ’em these days, swimming every day and living at home in Plains” and engaged in local community projects.

Carter also highlighted the ongoing work of the Carter Center, where he chairs the board of trustees, and its global commitments to vanquish the stigma of mental illness; advance peace and conflict resolution, human rights and voting rights programs; and support public health and disease eradication and prevention in some of the world’s poorest countries.

As a former state senator who represented Georgia’s 42nd district, Carter reflected on how radically the political climate has changed since he served in the state senate and entered the 2014 Georgia governor’s race.

“I’m 45-years-old and I feel like my political career occurred in a different era, so many things have changed in the last four years about the way we treat each other, about the way our country feels about itself, about the way that our country looks out at the world,” he said. “It really is almost unrecognizable, in some ways.”

In response to student questions about how the nation can heal an ever-widening partisan divide, Carter said that many broken aspects of the current political system, such as gerrymandered districts, only feed that gap. “That polarization that’s so difficult is embedded in the system right now,” he said. “We have to have reform in that system.”

“Those things that pull us apart are real,” he said. “But I do believe that when you look at who people are and how people interact with each other outside the context of our broken politics, I think you see a lot more human connection.”

Carter challenged students to actively engage with those they may disagree with — breaking down barriers, rather than building them up. “Your goal is to at least understand,” he said. “You can’t let the things you disagree about tear you apart.”

He also urged students to get involved with politics, adding that he’s looking to the next generation “to push forward and really bring us and show us more clearly than we’ve ever been shown before what our country is and what it can mean in the world,” he said. “We need more people who want to get involved in politics because they want to do good.”

When asked about his grandparents’ greatest impact, Carter described their humble, small-town roots in Plains, Georgia, a tiny town of 600 people. Through their travels with the Carter Center, they’ve been able to recognize the same resilience and potential among people in small, struggling villages across the globe.

“That belief in the power of individual people, no matter how rich or poor they are, to make a change in their own life is what I learned from my grandfather,” he said.