Emory faculty, alumni, staff and students contribute to Carter Center fieldwork, with students providing the largest cohort of interns for the center. And Carter Center experts are Emory adjunct professors, aiding faculty research and bringing their expertise in international affairs, conflict resolution, public health and more into the classroom.

Though the Carters had planned to take a year to maintain a low profile in Plains, Georgia, following the conclusion of the president’s term in 1981, events proved otherwise. Here, Carter is presenting a rendering of The Carter Center as plans move forward for its construction. Credit: Emory Photo/Video

Sharing their time and expertise generously, Jimmy Carter and his wife Rosalynn Carter have touched nearly every facet of university life, including establishing a town hall tradition for Emory first-year students that is a magical, “where else but here?” event.

Just weeks into their first semester, every year Emory students had the unprecedented opportunity to hear from this incomparable naval lieutenant, peanut farmer, governor of Georgia, downhill skier (a skill learned in retirement), Nobel Peace Prize winner and 39th president of the United States. During the 38 years Carter was at the lectern, some 50,000 students heard unforgettable stories of his time on the world stage, including his hosting the 1978 Camp David Accords between Israel and Egypt. With Carter’s retirement from public life these past two years, the time-honored tradition now gives students an opportunity to engage in dialogue with international thought leaders.

President Carter responding to the research of students in Laney Graduate School, just one of many occasions on which he heard directly from students and influenced their scholarship. Credit: Emory Photo/Video President Carter responding to the research of students in Laney Graduate School, just one of many occasions on which he heard directly from students and influenced their scholarship. Credit: Emory Photo/Video

To Emory President Gregory L. Fenves, the partnership with The Carter Center is one of the most powerful ways that the university’s mission is implemented around the world.

“Emory’s decades-long partnership with The Carter Center is unlike any other in higher education, benefitting communities the world over,” says Fenves. “It continues to harness the immense talent of Emory scholars and alumni, applying their research and expertise to carry out President Carter’s profound vision for peace, health and human rights across continents and borders.”

Strengthened by the involvement of Emory faculty and students, The Carter Center has improved life for people in more than 80 countries by resolving conflicts; advancing democracy, human rights and economic opportunity; preventing diseases; and improving mental health care.

The faculty appointment that “electrified” the campus

The year 1979 looms large in Emory’s history for two reasons: Robert and George Woodruff made a gift of $105 million to the university, shattering previous records for philanthropy to an academic institution.

And Jimmy Carter visited to help dedicate Cannon Chapel at the invitation of then-Emory President James T. Laney. The mood was jubilant, having a sitting U.S. president on campus.

When Carter’s term ended in 1981, he sought a university affiliation close to home. Carter attracted the interest of many leading higher education institutions, so Laney lost no time in meeting with him. Laney assured the Carters that “he had a moral and ethical vision for the university that they could share and help to advance.” In turn, Carter presented his vision of an “action-oriented” policy research center to advance peace and health worldwide.



Laney notes, “It was obvious to me that Carter should be allied with Emory both as a professor and through the yet-to-be Carter Center. From its beginning, Emory had been built on academic rigor and moral inquiry.”

Carter joined the faculty as University Distinguished Professor in April 1982, having been assured he would always be able to talk honestly with Emory students — a vow he has kept, even solving the hotly debated question at the 2018 Town Hall of whether he prefers his peanut butter smooth or crunchy.

Laney recalls that Carter’s presence “electrified” the campus as he crossed it with Secret Service guards in tow heading to a lecture hall or class.

“I’ve taught in all the schools at Emory,” Carter says. “It has kept me aware of the younger generation, their thoughts and ideals.”

Humble origins and heady ambitions

On Sept. 1, 1982, The Carter Center began as an office staffed by just three people — including Carter — on the 10th floor of Emory’s Robert W. Woodruff Library while its permanent home was being constructed just a few miles away.

When The Carter Center was dedicated on President Carter’s birthday — Oct. 1, 1986 — special guests were President Ronald Reagan and First Lady Nancy Reagan. Aiding in the ribbon cutting are some of the Carters’ grandchildren. Credit: The Carter Center

Walking on campus one day, Laney and Carter had a chance meeting with Karl Deutsch, then a Harvard social scientist and doyen of international diplomacy. Deutsch told Carter, “You will go down in history as the first president to have made human rights central to foreign policy.” Recalls Laney, “Carter was deeply touched, and for me it was additional validation of Emory’s partnership with him. It has grown through the years and now seems to have been destined from the beginning.”

In the early years, a few key individuals provided the bridge between the center and Emory. Jointly appointed Carter Center fellows such as Robert A. Pastor in the Department of Political Science, William H. Foege in Rollins School of Public Health, Frank S. Alexander in the School of Law and others established direct links between the center’s humanitarian work and scholarship at Emory. Foege was well known to Carter, having served as the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) during Carter’s administration.

Numerous Carter Center staff are Emory graduates, and more than 2,000 Emory undergraduates and graduate assistants have interned there. Camila Giraldez 24C served in the Rule of Law program and comments: “Staff lunch days were the best because I got to hear about what’s going on in opposite corners of the world.”

Four Carter Center health program directors — Eve Byrd, mental health; Kelly Callahan, trachoma; Gregory Noland, river blindness, lymphatic filariasis, schistosomiasis and the Hispaniola Initiative; and Adam Weiss, Guinea worm — hold degrees from Emory.

“President and Mrs. Carter saw in Emory a collaborator whose principles and ethics reflected the values they believed in,” says Paige Alexander, CEO of The Carter Center. “The partnership remains vital to our global mission, with Emory graduates, researchers, thinkers and leaders helping us build a healthier, more peaceful world.”

Located on Emory’s campus and dedicated in 2001, the Lillian Carter Center for Global Health and Social Responsibility honors Carter’s mother, who was a nurse and social activist, by improving the health of vulnerable people worldwide through nursing education, research, practice and policy.

Rosalynn Carter always had a front-row seat for the Carter Town Hall. Here, she is seated next to then-Emory President James W. Wagner. Mrs. Carter’s groundbreaking work on behalf of mental health brought many intersections with Emory experts. Credit: Emory Photo/Video

The Carter Center Mental Health Program, led by Mrs. Carter until her retirement, benefits from a dynamic relationship with Emory that includes the departments of psychiatry and psychology as well as the Rollins School of Public Health and Nell Hodgson Woodruff School of Nursing.

Teacher at Emory, exemplar for the world

In 2002, Jimmy Carter was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize. The Norwegian Nobel Committee cited his “decades of untiring effort to find peaceful solutions to international conflicts, to advance democracy and human rights, and to promote economic and social development.”

Cheers erupted around the world but were perhaps loudest close to home. “On behalf of everyone at Emory, where President Carter has served for many years as a member of the faculty, we are immensely proud that the Nobel Peace Prize has gone to this messenger and apostle of peace and understanding,” said then-Emory President William M. Chace.

A later-arriving honor occasioned good-natured ribbing between Carter and Emory leaders: tenure. Carter first raised the question of his receiving tenure with Laney, who facetiously said that not only would Carter have to develop a good reputation as a teacher, he needed to write books too. As Carter laughingly recalled, “So I wrote one book, then I wrote two books … finally I wrote 33 books, and Claire [Sterk, Emory’s 20th president] finally granted me tenure.”

His tenured faculty appointment in 2019 in four schools — Emory College of Arts and Sciences, Oxford College, Candler School of Theology and Rollins School of Public Health — reflects the breadth of the president’s impact on numerous fields.

Last year on Carter’s birthday, which is Oct. 1, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution published “Ninety-seven ways to celebrate Jimmy Carter.” A book out this year by journalist Arthur Milnes ticks that number up to 98.

For Carter, the list is just three items long. Asked about his legacy in 2018, he answered: “I would like to be remembered as a champion of human rights, as a president who kept our country at peace and as having been a distinguished professor at Emory University.”

The sections that follow take a closer look at memorable interactions that have not only strengthened Emory and The Carter Center but benefitted communities close to home and around the world.