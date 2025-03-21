Anyone passing by Emory’s Woodruff Circle on the sunny, breezy morning of March 21 may have noticed crowds on the School of Medicine lawn, including a blur of white coats.

Excitement, nerves and cheers were in the air as medical students in the Class of 2025 gathered with peers and loved ones to find out where they matched for their residency training.

Match Day falls on the third Friday of March every year, the day the National Resident Matching Program releases match results to medical students across the country at the same time. Emory medical students were among thousands in the U.S. to find out where they will start their work as resident physicians, caring for patients under the supervision of attending physicians.

As the students and their loved ones awaited the countdown to 12 p.m., the moment matches are announced, Emory School of Medicine Dean Sandra Wong reminded the class that “it’s not about the destination, it’s about the journey” and encouraged them to view Match Day as a celebration of their hard work.

School of Medicine Dean Sandra Wong celebrated the hard work that brought the Class of 2025 to Match Day.

Students also joined in the traditional Coke Toast that marks milestones at Emory, led by Class President Maeve McNamara.

“As we look forward to this next step, toward being the doctors we always hoped we’d be, we’re afforded a moment for gratitude to our community that has nurtured our kindness, service and resilience,” McNamara said.

“As excited as I am for this next step,” she added, “I’m so proud of this community, and I feel grateful to know that I’ll have colleagues like you, all across the country, bringing that mission of kindness, compassion and resilience to give our patients the health care they deserve.”

Waiting for 12 p.m. — the moment matches will be revealed.

The anticipation of noon was filled with bustling energy, supportive words from peers and families, remarks of “I’m so nervous,” and laughter. Then the countdown came to an end and students ran up to the envelope table to find their results. Heartwarming moments of tears, hugs, flowers and excited exclamations followed.

Where they matched

From the Class of 2025, 137 students matched into residency programs, with 51 set to spend all or part of their residency training in Georgia and 47 in residency at Emory.

Various residency programs also work through early matching cycles. Three students in this year's class matched into ophthalmology and one student into urology earlier this year.

Residency areas with the most Emory 2025 graduates include:

Internal medicine (29, 4 in internal medicine/pediatrics, 1 in internal medicine/preventive medicine)

Surgery (15)

Pediatrics (14, 4 in internal medicine/pediatrics)

Obstetrics/gynecology (12)

Emergency medicine (8)

Psychiatry (8)

Orthopedic surgery (7)

Students also matched in a range of other areas such as anesthesiology, dermatology, family medicine, neurological surgery, neurology, plastic surgery, physical medicine and rehab, radiology-diagnostic and a transitional year program.

The Class of 2025 will be represented across the country. The top five states for Emory matches are Georgia, New York, California, Massachusetts and Pennsylvania.

In addition to Emory, students will receive residency training at other prominent institutions including Harvard University, the University of Pennsylvania, Baylor University, Northwestern University, the University of California system and Vanderbilt University.