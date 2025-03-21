Emory medical students learn where they will begin their careers as doctors
Anyone passing by Emory’s Woodruff Circle on the sunny, breezy morning of March 21 may have noticed crowds on the School of Medicine lawn, including a blur of white coats.
Excitement, nerves and cheers were in the air as medical students in the Class of 2025 gathered with peers and loved ones to find out where they matched for their residency training.
Match Day falls on the third Friday of March every year, the day the National Resident Matching Program releases match results to medical students across the country at the same time. Emory medical students were among thousands in the U.S. to find out where they will start their work as resident physicians, caring for patients under the supervision of attending physicians.
As the students and their loved ones awaited the countdown to 12 p.m., the moment matches are announced, Emory School of Medicine Dean Sandra Wong reminded the class that “it’s not about the destination, it’s about the journey” and encouraged them to view Match Day as a celebration of their hard work.
Students also joined in the traditional Coke Toast that marks milestones at Emory, led by Class President Maeve McNamara.
“As we look forward to this next step, toward being the doctors we always hoped we’d be, we’re afforded a moment for gratitude to our community that has nurtured our kindness, service and resilience,” McNamara said.
“As excited as I am for this next step,” she added, “I’m so proud of this community, and I feel grateful to know that I’ll have colleagues like you, all across the country, bringing that mission of kindness, compassion and resilience to give our patients the health care they deserve.”
The anticipation of noon was filled with bustling energy, supportive words from peers and families, remarks of “I’m so nervous,” and laughter. Then the countdown came to an end and students ran up to the envelope table to find their results. Heartwarming moments of tears, hugs, flowers and excited exclamations followed.
Where they matched
From the Class of 2025, 137 students matched into residency programs, with 51 set to spend all or part of their residency training in Georgia and 47 in residency at Emory.
Various residency programs also work through early matching cycles. Three students in this year's class matched into ophthalmology and one student into urology earlier this year.
Residency areas with the most Emory 2025 graduates include:
- Internal medicine (29, 4 in internal medicine/pediatrics, 1 in internal medicine/preventive medicine)
- Surgery (15)
- Pediatrics (14, 4 in internal medicine/pediatrics)
- Obstetrics/gynecology (12)
- Emergency medicine (8)
- Psychiatry (8)
- Orthopedic surgery (7)
Students also matched in a range of other areas such as anesthesiology, dermatology, family medicine, neurological surgery, neurology, plastic surgery, physical medicine and rehab, radiology-diagnostic and a transitional year program.
The Class of 2025 will be represented across the country. The top five states for Emory matches are Georgia, New York, California, Massachusetts and Pennsylvania.
In addition to Emory, students will receive residency training at other prominent institutions including Harvard University, the University of Pennsylvania, Baylor University, Northwestern University, the University of California system and Vanderbilt University.
Video Highlights
Meet the Matches
Below, a few members of Emory’s School of Medicine Class of 2025 share their inspirations, aspirations and why they chose Emory for their medical education.
Barbara Biney
A student innovator making a difference
Matched: Emory University in Anesthesiology
Barbara Biney is originally from Accra, Ghana. However, she was raised in Mountlake Terrace, a small town just north of Seattle, Washington.
Biney completed her undergraduate education at the University of Pennsylvania, majoring in biology, in 2018. After graduation, she was accepted at the University of Pennsylvania School of Medicine and earned a Master of Public Health.
Biney knew she wanted to attend Emory for medical school after learning about the opportunity to work at Grady Memorial Hospital.
As one of the largest public hospitals in the United States and the only Level I Trauma Center in Atlanta, Grady intersected with Biney’s dual passions of anesthesiology and public health. She grew deep connections to the Atlanta community, saying, “I truly feel fulfilled serving the patient population and providing quality care to all patients.”
While at Emory, Biney felt a call to help others through entrepreneurship. She collaborated with fellow medical school student Sydni Williams, 24M, to create Besties Box, LLC. Besties Box is a custom, monthly subscription box service with natural hair products curated for women of color. The idea for Besties Box was born out of Biney’s struggle to find hair products for her natural curls, and she wanted to simplify the process for other people.
In 2023, the duo launched Besties Box, which was accepted into The Hatchery Incubator as part of the 2023-24 cohort, and they have launched many successful influencer campaigns since.
Match Day 2025 revealed that Biney will continue her anesthesiology training right here at Emory.
As she prepares for that transition, she fondly remembers the positive influence of the people who helped shape her while at Emory.
Biney’s small group leader Kimberly Manning (medicine) is one such influencer. “One of the best things about being a small group advisor is walking with our students on their journey to choosing a specialty and becoming a doctor.” Manning says, “The relationship I've built with Barbara and the others in her small group has been incredibly special. Barbara is a remarkable human being, and I can't wait to celebrate this pinnacle moment in medical school.”
“The camaraderie and encouragement of my small group advisor was priceless,” Biney says, “and I am grateful to have shared this experience with the group. My small group members hold a special place in my heart — we supported each other through every step, making this journey truly unforgettable.”
Humphrey Pruett
Student educator shaped by Emory
Matched: Emory University in Internal Medicine
Originally from Minneapolis, Minnesota, Humphrey Pruett studied physics at Kenyon College in Ohio while participating in the varsity swim program. During his time at Kenyon College, he met fellow swimmer and molecular biology student Abby Wilson 24M, whom he eventually joined at Emory.
After earning his undergraduate degree, Humphrey enrolled in the University of Minnesota’s master of science program in stem cell biology. While studying for his master’s degree, he coached a high school swim team.
During his MD studies, Pruett dove headfirst into life at Emory. “I feel like I’ve found my people after getting to know the amazing faculty members in the department of internal medicine,” he says.
The MD program allowed him to experience once-in-a-lifetime opportunities like learning to read electrocardiograms (EKGs) from cardiology pioneer Nanette Wenger.
“It was incredible to have exposure to such an absolute legend and being able to teach the EKG to first-year medical students,” he says. Pruett also contributed curriculum design to the Center for Holistic Student Success’ peer tutoring program. Clinical training at Grady Memorial Hospital allowed him to serve the community and further hone his skills.
While taking an elective on medical education, Pruett discovered a deep passion for collaborative learning. He brought this passion to the peer tutoring program, where he developed a tutor training workshop. He collaborated with fellow lead tutors Mopeninu Jesu Oluyinka and Makenna Ash to build weekly review sessions supporting second-year medical students.
“While it’s been a great deal of work this year, I have found teaching incredibly satisfying,” he says, adding, “I'm hopeful that both the United States Medical Licensing Examination Step 1 review sessions and Step 1 tutor training continue for future years.”
In 2024, Pruett and Wilson tied the knot. She is currently an internal medicine/psychiatry intern at Emory.
Match Day 2025 revealed that Pruett will continue his internal medicine training at Emory.
As he reflects on his time in the MD program, Pruett is grateful for the camaraderie and community service. He says he is confident that Emory has undeniably shaped his personal growth, establishing a profound support system extending far beyond his medical training into his career as a compassionate and dedicated internal medicine physician.
Maeve McNamara
Class president guided by compassion
Matched: Emory University in Gynecology and Obstetrics
Maeve McNamara is from Arlington, Massachusetts. Growing up with a large family, she learned the art of compassionate caretaking coupled with a good sense of humor. She channeled her love of sports into becoming captain of the varsity women's soccer and basketball teams at Amherst College. She graduated in 2019 with a dual bachelor's degree in biology and film and media studies. She spent two years at Harvard Medical School as a visiting research fellow in an epigenetics and aging lab before joining eGenesis, a biotech company that engineers pig kidneys for xenotransplantation.
At Emory, McNamara is a Woodruff Fellow, an honor that continues renowned businessman and philanthropist Robert Woodruff’s legacy by recognizing individuals dedicated to positive social change.
“I knew this was a place that would challenge me to be the best doctor I could be,” she says. “I wanted to be at an institution that worked with an underserved patient population and advanced health equity through clinical excellence and robust research efforts.”
She immediately felt at home at Emory. Within her first month on campus, McNamara was elected class president, a position she held throughout medical school. “Being class president allowed me to know many of my classmates individually and work closely with faculty to help make Emory a place where every student can thrive.”
Her desire to serve others extended throughout her time at Emory, with highlights including teaching workshops empowering women about their bodies, registering people to vote and providing health care for Georgia's incarcerated women.
Outside the classroom, McNamara found community with the Grant Park Run Club, which supported her participation in marathons, including qualifying for this year’s Boston Marathon.
While caring for older adults, McNamara realized how much she enjoyed helping women navigate menopause and urogynecology. She chose to specialize in gynecology and obstetrics because of “the stories and the teamwork on display in the care of female patients, through birthing, miscarriages, menopause and beyond.”
She views practicing medicine as a communal effort, saying, “teaching and teamwork are the most enjoyable and fulfilling parts of medicine.”
On Match Day 2025, McNamara learned that her next chapter will also be at Emory.
As she eyes her next adventure, perhaps what she will miss the most “is running into a favorite faculty member or classmate serendipitously in the Grady elevator — the song and dance of exchanging rotation stories, sharing in the delight of new experiences and commiserating about those that were challenging.”
She adds, “The opportunity to serve the community of Atlanta reminds me that we always have something to learn from each other when we’re willing to be surprised.”