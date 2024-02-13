Emory recognized as top producer of student Fulbright winners

For the ninth consecutive year, Emory University is one of the top producers of recipients of the Fulbright U.S. Student Program, the government’s flagship international exchange initiative.

A total of 177 Emory students and alumni have been selected for the nation’s flagship international exchange program, named after the late Sen. J. William Fulbright.

The Chronicle of Higher Education published the full list of top-producing institutions on its website Feb. 25.

Of Emory’s 23 finalists selected for the current 2024-25 cycle, 20 have accepted the Fulbright Award. Those serving as Fulbright English teaching assistants are in classrooms in Bulgaria, Spain and South Korea.

Two alumni from the Emory Class of 2024 are enrolled in graduate programs with the support of Fulbright. Britney Mayorga received the Fulbright/University of Reading Award in Food Security to pursue a master’s degree in nutrition science, and Tristan Montgomery received the Fulbright/Camoes, I.P. Open Study/Research Award to pursue a master’s in translation at Universidade de Aveiro in Portugal.

Laney Graduate School student Hayley Roy, who is pursuing a PhD in history, received a Fulbright research grant for work in Germany, while Solomon Kim, a 2024 Emory College graduate, was selected as a Fulbright U.S. Student Program Creative Arts Grantee for study and research in Turkey.

The U.S. State Department selects recipients of the award based on academic and professional achievement, as well as demonstrated leadership potential.

Fulbright is the world’s largest and most diverse international education program. Since its launch in 1946, it has provided more than 400,000 awardees the opportunity to increase mutual understanding between the United States and 160 other countries.

The program’s alumni include 40 heads of state or government, 61 Nobel Laureates and 89 Pulitzer Prize winners.

Graduating seniors, young professionals and graduate students are eligible to apply for individually designed study or research programs and English teaching assistantships abroad.