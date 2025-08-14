Meet Emory's
Class of 2029
Representing 43 states, 67 countries and thousands of unique experiences, Emory's vibrant Class of 2029 has officially arrived.
Get to know the class and find out what drives these exceptional students.
In her new room on Emory’s Atlanta campus, first-year student Anna Colello keeps a wooden sea turtle full of shells as a reminder of her home on the other side of the world.
Originally from Boston, she spent her last two years of high school in the Marshall Islands, in the large swath of the Pacific Ocean between Hawaii and Australia, where her father worked as a scientific advisor to the U.S. government at the Kwajalein Atoll United States Army garrison.
A member of the Class of 2029, Colello is one of 2,004 incoming Emory students, selected from an applicant pool of more than 37,000.
Now that she’s settled in, she’s ready to make the most of her college experiences — and to explore her academic interests inspired by the beautiful Kwajalein landscapes.
“I like the application of the sciences,” Colello says about potential majors. “I did a data project in high school analyzing the effects of climate change on our specific island. I was able to apply what I learned in the classroom to real life, and it was something that I could see with my own eyes — like that our beaches really are getting smaller.”
Her fellow incoming Eagles began moving in as early as Monday, Aug. 18, to prepare for their first day of classes on Wednesday, Aug. 27.
“Emory continues to attract students from all over America, and all over the globe, who are not only well-prepared for the academic experience here but are also looking for a community filled with people who want to make a positive difference in the world,” says John Latting, associate vice provost for enrollment and dean of admission.
Latting emphasizes that Emory students recognize the importance of education and the difference it can make. “It is so inspiring for us in the Office of Admission to see a class like this take shape,” he says. “We know we have a hand in building something special.”
In all, Emory College of Arts and Sciences welcomes 1,456 students to the Atlanta campus. First-year students at Oxford College — 548 strong — enter a tight knit, smaller campus, but their goals are just as big.
“At Oxford, we are inspired by the remarkable accomplishments of our newest students —entrepreneurs, artists, researchers, activists and innovators who have already made a difference in their communities,” says Kelley Lips, associate vice provost and dean of Oxford College enrollment.
“They are inquisitive and passionate, qualities that reflect the shared spirit of Oxford and Emory,” Lips adds. “We are honored to welcome them and eager to see how their talents will grow and impact our community and the world.”
Unique Paths to Pursue Big Dreams
The path each student takes in college, and beyond, is unique. At Emory, first-year students can apply to two starting points, either entering Emory College on the Atlanta campus or studying for their first two years at Oxford College, on Emory’s original campus in Oxford, Georgia.
After sophomore year, all students complete their undergraduate degrees on the Atlanta campus through Emory College, Goizueta Business School or the Nell Hodgson Woodruff School of Nursing.
“Each year, welcoming new students to Emory College fills me with pride and renewed purpose,” says Barbara Krauthamer, dean of Emory College. “At a time when so much in the world feels uncertain, it’s reassuring to see them step onto campus with open minds, generous hearts and a deep desire to make a difference.
“They bring curiosity, compassion and determination, and remind us what’s possible when we come together to learn, grow and build a better future. I’m honored that Emory will be part of their story,” Krauthamer adds.
On the historic Oxford College campus, students participating in pre-orientation moved in Monday, Aug. 18, while other first-year students moved in Friday, Aug. 22, to dive into orientation traditions including the Oxford Olympics.
"This year’s class sets a new bar for excellence and was chosen from the largest and most talented applicant pool in our history,” says Badia Ahad, dean of Oxford College.
“At Oxford, we know that good things come to those who seek. Our small class sizes, engaged faculty and close-knit community make this an ideal environment for students to dig in, explore and chart their own paths,” Ahad says. “In choosing Oxford, they’re right where they belong, and we can't wait to see who they will become.”
First-year students participating in Atlanta campus pre-orientation programs and International Student Welcome arrived Aug. 18. These pre-orientation programs help incoming students connect with others who share similar interests, from outdoor adventures and leadership lessons to community engagement and interfaith experiences.
Colello, for example, participated in the SOAR (Summer Outdoor Adventure Retreat) pre-orientation program, where she made several friends on a multi-night trip to Cloudland Canyon in north Georgia. The group went hiking, whitewater rafting and even swimming under a waterfall.
For her, the adventure is just beginning.
“I’m already thinking about joining Outdoor Emory and going on some trips with them,” she says. “I’d like to take some classes in environmental science, as well. That has always been really interesting to me.”
The rest of the Emory College cohort arrived Saturday, Aug. 23, and the four-day orientation process began, including practicing for Songfest, enjoying the Gate Crossing + Coke Toast, and more.
By the Numbers
The vibrant Class of 2029 hails from 43 states, plus Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico, Armed Forces Pacific and the Northern Mariana Islands, along with 67 other countries.
For Oxford College students, there are 38 languages (besides English) spoken primarily at home; among Emory College students, 60 languages are spoken at home.
First-generation college students — meaning neither parent completed a four-year degree — make up 14% of the first-year class at both Emory College and Oxford College.
Emory also participates in the QuestBridge National College Match program, which matches outstanding high school seniors from low-income households with some of the nation’s best colleges.
This year, the Atlanta campus welcomes 57 QuestBridge Scholars and the Oxford campus welcomes four. Between the national match and QuestBridge students who chose Emory during the regular admission process, the Class of 2029 includes 96 students from the program.
Nicol Vives is Oxford’s 2025 Martin Luther King Jr. Scholar, an annual award that goes to a student from the college’s immediate environs in Newton County.
Vives grew up in Covington, Georgia, just down the street from the Oxford campus. She remembers seeing the college’s buildings — and the iconic, chiming Seney Hall clock tower above the trees — through the car window as her family drove around town.
Still, she’d never stepped foot on the campus until she heard about a Spanish-language tour of the grounds. It turns out, what she’d been seeking was closer than she realized.
“I usually have to translate for my parents, so it was really nice for me to experience the tour without having to go back and forth,” says Vives, a first-generation college student who plans to major in biology. “Just seeing the campus, I knew it was for me.”
She cites the opportunities to gain early leadership experience and the welcoming faculty and staff as reasons for choosing Oxford.
“I definitely want to get out of my shell a bit more,” Vives adds. “I feel like being on a small campus you see the same faces every day and can build community.”
Curiosity and Community
There is a world of possibilities for Emory’s first-year students to explore.
For Logan Clark, from Dallas, Texas, those possibilities extend to the subterranean. He plans to pursue a double major in anthropology and ancient Mediterranean history.
“Hopefully that leads me to a career in archaeology,” he says, citing a particular interest in biblical history. “I want to go on adventures and learn about the past.”
Clark says he imagines an active future, out in the field and at dig sites: “I’m a big history guy, and I’ve never been able to sit at a desk all day.”
And so far at Emory, he hasn’t. He’s found fast community as a member of the cross country team and is often on the track with his fellow runners. Before he graduates, he hopes to help Emory qualify for the NCAA national championship meet.
When looking at colleges, Grace Quash from Bethesda, Maryland, appreciated Emory's beautiful Atlanta campus and the warm Georgia weather. But she was no stranger to the university; her father is an alumnus. She says she's happy to carry on the family tradition and plans to sample a variety of courses across disciplines as she explores her interests.
“I'm undecided, but Emory gives a lot of flexibility to figure out what you want to major in,” Quash says. “Right now, I want to study either economics or engineering, even though they’re very different fields. I’m also looking forward to a visual arts class that is an intro to painting.”
“Socially, college is a new beginning,” she adds. “I went to one school my entire life before this, and I’m hoping to make a lot of close friends who I can have fun with. I’ve already got a lot of new contacts in my phone.”
Emory’s longstanding orientation traditions helped Samantha Jeter, from Simpsonville, South Carolina, quickly feel at home.
“I found a lot of community through my orientation group,” she says, adding that Songfest practice has been a personal highlight. “There are a lot of different communities here, but the overall Emory community is very welcoming.”
Jeter says attending Emory also presents an opportunity for personal discovery. It will be the first time she’s lived away from her identical twin.
“I’m hoping to find a way to express myself apart from my sister,” she says. “I wanted to go to school with her, but she’s very math and engineering-minded, and I’m liberal arts-minded. Emory was the first college I visited, and the second I stepped on the campus, I said, ‘This might be my college.’”
Yiqiao and Yixiao Sun, from Atlanta, are twins who decided to experience Emory together. They both plan to major in biology and tap into the university’s world-class research facilities.
“I want to fulfill my curiosity and find out what science really is,” Yixiao says of his goals at Emory.
For Vives, making campus feel like home included hanging up a bulletin board, adorned with letters from family and friends who will cheer her on throughout her time at Oxford and Emory. (She even got to bond with her new roommate while watching their dads pass a drill back and forth, assembling decor.)
“They’re congratulation letters that I have accumulated over the years, for birthdays and graduation,” she explains. “I put them up on my wall for motivation.”
“I know that my parents and family are really excited for me,” she adds. “And I’m excited for me, too.”