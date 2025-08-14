In her new room on Emory’s Atlanta campus, first-year student Anna Colello keeps a wooden sea turtle full of shells as a reminder of her home on the other side of the world.

Originally from Boston, she spent her last two years of high school in the Marshall Islands, in the large swath of the Pacific Ocean between Hawaii and Australia, where her father worked as a scientific advisor to the U.S. government at the Kwajalein Atoll United States Army garrison.

A member of the Class of 2029, Colello is one of 2,004 incoming Emory students, selected from an applicant pool of more than 37,000.

Now that she’s settled in, she’s ready to make the most of her college experiences — and to explore her academic interests inspired by the beautiful Kwajalein landscapes.

“I like the application of the sciences,” Colello says about potential majors. “I did a data project in high school analyzing the effects of climate change on our specific island. I was able to apply what I learned in the classroom to real life, and it was something that I could see with my own eyes — like that our beaches really are getting smaller.”

Her fellow incoming Eagles began moving in as early as Monday, Aug. 18, to prepare for their first day of classes on Wednesday, Aug. 27.

Warm welcome: Cheers and plenty of helping hands greeted students moving in on Emory's Atlanta and Oxford campuses.

“Emory continues to attract students from all over America, and all over the globe, who are not only well-prepared for the academic experience here but are also looking for a community filled with people who want to make a positive difference in the world,” says John Latting, associate vice provost for enrollment and dean of admission.

Latting emphasizes that Emory students recognize the importance of education and the difference it can make. “It is so inspiring for us in the Office of Admission to see a class like this take shape,” he says. “We know we have a hand in building something special.”

In all, Emory College of Arts and Sciences welcomes 1,456 students to the Atlanta campus. First-year students at Oxford College — 548 strong — enter a tight knit, smaller campus, but their goals are just as big.

“At Oxford, we are inspired by the remarkable accomplishments of our newest students —entrepreneurs, artists, researchers, activists and innovators who have already made a difference in their communities,” says Kelley Lips, associate vice provost and dean of Oxford College enrollment.

“They are inquisitive and passionate, qualities that reflect the shared spirit of Oxford and Emory,” Lips adds. “We are honored to welcome them and eager to see how their talents will grow and impact our community and the world.”