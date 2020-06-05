Emory community unites against racist violence
By Laura Douglas-Brown and Jen King | June 5, 2020
Message from President Claire E. Sterk
Message from President-elect Gregory L. Fenves
Message from Interim Provost Jan Love
Message from Emory Healthcare CEO Jonathan S. Lewin
Message from Dean of Campus Life Enku Gelaye
Message from Emory Police Chief Rus Drew
Message from James Weldon Johnson Institute for the Study of Race and Difference
Message from Emory University Center for Ethics
From the Emory Quadrangle to hospitals to homes around the world, thousands of members of the Emory community came together Friday to protest racist violence and recommit to working for a more just future.
Brought to tears by Johnson's reminder that today is Taylor's birthday, professor Jericho Brown, director of Emory's Creative Writing Program, offered love to those who are now protesting "under threat not only of violence but also of illness" before reading his poem "Bullet Points," a haunting indictment of police brutality. The poem is from his collection "The Tradition," which just won the Pulitzer Prize for Poetry.
Standing for justiceBrought to tears by Johnson’s reminder that today is Taylor’s birthday, professor Jericho Brown, director of Emory’s Creative Writing Program, offered love to those who are now protesting “under threat not only of violence but also of illness” before reading his poem “Bullet Points,” a haunting indictment of police brutality. The poem is from his collection “The Tradition,” which just won the Pulitzer Prize for Poetry.
