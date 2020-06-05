Emory community unites against racist violence

Emory advocates for hate crimes law in Georgia

Emory University sent a letter June 5 to Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp urging him "to support, approve, and sign into law a comprehensive bill against hate crimes" when the Georgia General Assembly reconvenes to finish the 2020 legislative session.

"As we seek a more just and equitable Georgia for all, Emory stands ready to provide any assistance or support you may need to pass hate crimes legislation this year," states the letter, signed by Emory President Claire E. Sterk and President-elect Gregory L. Fenves.