Emory commemorates Juneteenth

The Emory community commemorated Juneteenth as an opportunity to listen, learn and unite, featuring a series of conversations on race and social justice that will continue this week and into the future.

"We ask that all members of our community spend time on Juneteenth and in the coming days, weeks and months reflecting on our history and consider how to engage in the work necessary to address racism as it exists in our university, in our communities, and in ourselves," President Claire E. Sterk and President Elect Fenves wrote in a June 17 community message.

Juneteenth marks the day — June 19, 1865, more than two years after the Emancipation Proclamation took effect — when Maj. Gen. Gordon Granger arrived in Galveston, Texas, with news that enslaved people were now free and the war was over. The next year, African Americans began marking the anniversary with large gatherings in Texas, and Juneteenth grew to become a national celebration of freedom and the end of slavery.

A band plays at a Juneteenth celebration in 1900 in Austin, Texas. Public domain image / credit: Austin History Center, Portal to Texas History, University of North Texas Libraries. A band plays at a Juneteenth celebration in 1900 in Austin, Texas. Public domain image / credit: Austin History Center, Portal to Texas History, University of North Texas Libraries.

For the first time, Emory had early release at noon June 19 so students, faculty and staff could "spend a portion of the day reading, reflecting, engaging and exploring the issues that challenge our shared understanding of history," Sterk and Fenves wrote. Employees received full pay for the day.

Emory's Juneteenth events included the launch of two online webinar series: one hosted by the Office of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion and the Office of Spiritual and Religious Life, and the other hosted by the School of Medicine. The Rollins School of Public Health, Candler School of Theology and Emory Alumni Association are also hosting upcoming web events.

See below for how you can view last week's conversations. Online events scheduled for the next week include the following. Most will also be recorded for viewing afterwards:

Wednesday, June 24, 12 p.m. – "Bias in Clinical Decision Making." Learn more here.

Wednesday, June 24, 12 p.m. – "How Does Protesting Connect to Faith?" Learn more here.

Wednesday, June 24, 5 p.m. – "Emory Explores: Become an Effective Ally." Register here.

Thursday, June 25, 12: 30 p.m. – "Observing Juneteenth: The Conversation Continues." Register here.

Monday, June 29, 12 p.m. – "Interventions to Reduce the Incidence and Consequences of Excessive Police Violence." Learn more here.

The university community has also joined in broader Atlanta events. The Emory College Center for Creativity and Arts provided supplies and support for a Juneteenth community mural painting event near the site where Rayshard Brooks was killed by Atlanta police, and the Graduate Student Government Association and Laney Graduate School Council urged graduate and professional school faculty, staff and students to join in Atlanta's Juneteenth celebration.