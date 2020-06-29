MAKING ‘GOOD TROUBLE’

BRINGING THE DOCUMENTARY TO LIFE

Having campaigned with Lewis more recently in support of presidential candidate Hillary Clinton in 2015 and 2016, both Arnon and Alexander established strong connections to his staff in Atlanta and Washington, D.C. However, there was buzz that someone else had already started to pursue a documentary about Lewis’s life. Indeed, they discovered that acclaimed filmmaker Dawn Porter, director of the award-winning Gideon’s Army, which featured Lewis, and the Netflix miniseries Bobby Kennedy for President, was on a parallel path and had the support of CNN Films and its treasure trove of archival news footage.

Filmmaker Dawn Porter, director of "John Lewis: Good Trouble"

So Arnon and Alexander reached out to Porter to see if they could combine forces. “When we got her on the phone, Dawn said, ‘I need to tell you before we start our conversation that I have my own John Lewis project that I’m working on,’” Arnon says. “But within about twenty seconds, we all realized it would make much more sense to collaborate on a film together. It turned out to be an easy transition right from the start.”

Alexander was excited to have someone like Porter at the helm. “She is one of the best documentary filmmakers of her generation,” Alexander says. “Ben and I were thrilled to be making our first film with her and her producing partner, Laura Michalchyshyn. I grew up in Hollywood, and I was excited to be working alongside Dawn — a talented, strong black woman who was not afraid to share her expertise and guide us, a young filmmaking team, into a very difficult process.”

Typically, documentaries take several years to make. But the producers’ agreed goal was to finish it in two years and release it in the lead-up to the 2020 national elections — when it could potentially have the biggest impact. They had no idea how much the world would change by their target date of April 2020 or how timely their film would be in its discussions of racial justice and enacting change through protest.

Starting as a college student and throughout his long career, John Lewis spoke across the country about civil rights and social activism.

The filmmakers were blessed with a lot of archival material at their disposal, but Porter worked on capturing as much new footage as they could of Lewis at the US Capitol, in and around Atlanta, including his home, as well as at his family’s farm in Alabama, Arnon says. The team also recorded interviews with a host of national leaders, including Civil Rights Movement giants such as Congressmen James Clyburn (D-SC) and the late Elijah Cummings (D-MD) — to whom the film is dedicated — as well as bold newcomers representatives Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), Rashida Tlaib (D-MI), Ayanna Pressley (D-MA), and Ilhan Omar (D-MN). The documentary also features Presidents Jimmy Carter and Bill Clinton, former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, US Senator Cory Booker (D-NJ), former US Attorney General Eric Holder and current voting rights activist Stacey Abrams, among many others.

US Rep. John Lewis sits at a church pew in 2019 during his annual pilgrimage to commemorate the march to Selma, Ala.

Coordinating all of these interviews with several very busy people certainly came with challenges, Arnon says, but when they found out they would be speaking about Lewis, all made time to sing praises about his lifetime of crusading work. “We were able to film Lewis in many current-day moments, such as at events leading up to the 2018 elections and touring the civil rights sites in Birmingham, Selma, and Montgomery, Alabama,” he says. “It was important for all of us to bridge the gap between his work as a student activist back in the early 1960s and what he is doing right now as a legislator. We wanted to show how much hard work he still puts in and how he still inspires young people to take action to make the world a better place for their generation and the ones to follow.”

At the end of December 2019, as many aspects of the filmmaking process were wrapping up in anticipation of the premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival, it was announced that Lewis was battling stage IV pancreatic cancer and had begun treatment. But then Lewis surprised everyone: He showed up at the Bloody Sunday commemorative march in Selma — just as he does every year — despite being just a couple of months into his cancer therapy. And more recently, he’s gone in front of the media to speak his mind about the protests that have swept the country following the racially charged killings of Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor, and George Floyd.

Lewis poses for a photo outside the 16th Street Baptist Church in Selma, Ala.

“He’s simply an amazing human being,” Arnon says. “As you’ll see in the film, Good Trouble shows why Congressman Lewis deserves to be recognized for what he’s done for civil rights —and all that he keeps doing no matter what challenges he faces.”