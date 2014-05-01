Remembering John Lewis

Emory University lost one of its dearest friends and fiercest inspirations with the passing of civil rights luminary and longtime U.S. Rep. John Lewis on Friday, July 17, following a months-long fight with stage 4 pancreatic cancer.

Through his role representing Georgia’s 5th Congressional District, which includes Emory’s Atlanta campus, and his lifelong efforts fighting for equality and voting rights, Lewis forged strong connections with university students, faculty, staff and alumni throughout his decades of public service.

“We are deeply saddened by the passing of Congressman John Lewis,” said Emory President Claire E. Sterk and President-elect Gregory L. Fenves in a statement shortly following Lewis’s death. “His extraordinary life inspired us all.

“Rep. Lewis’ moral clarity, dedication to protecting human rights, and securing civil liberties for African Americans earned him widespread respect and admiration in Atlanta, Georgia, our nation and around the world. Rep. Lewis embodied Emory’s mission to serve humanity and it was always an honor and a privilege to have him on campus.”

In 2014, Lewis served as the keynote speaker for Emory University’s 169th Commencement, where he was bestowed an honorary doctor of laws degree for his contributions and friendship to Emory. He also addressed the Emory School of Law Commencement ceremony the same year and was the 2019 Commencement speaker for Emory’s Oxford College.

Watch a highlight from Rep. John Lewis' 2014 Emory University Commencement address. You can also watch the full address and honorary degree presentation here.

In addition, Lewis served as a frequent guest lecturer at Emory’s colleges and schools over the years, and in 2015, the university established the John Lewis Chair in Civil Rights and Social Justice in Emory Law with a $1.5 million gift from an anonymous donor.

Addressing more than 15,000 graduates and visitors gathered on the Emory Quad for the 2014 university-wide ceremony, Lewis recalled how, as a Black child growing up in segregated Alabama, he questioned “Colored Only” and “Whites Only” signs and was told by his parents and grandparents, “That’s the way it is. Don’t get in the way, don’t make trouble.”

Later, when as a young man Lewis would meet Rosa Parks and Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., they "inspired me to get in the way, to get into trouble," he said, advising graduates: "You must find a way to get in the way, you must find a way to get into trouble—good trouble, necessary trouble."

“To the very end, Rep. Lewis was a towering figure for social justice,” Sterk and Fenves said, noting that he died the same day as fellow civil rights leader Rev. Cordy Tindell “C.T” Vivian, whose papers are housed at Emory. “These two icons fought for equality and human rights and challenged racial injustice — struggles that remain relevant today.…

“Emory joins Atlanta and the rest of the country in mourning the loss of a remarkable leader and friend. While he is no longer with us, we will continue the university’s work to live by his example.”