Emory to hold online vigil June 5 to mourn victims of racist violence

The following message was sent by President Claire E. Sterk to the Emory community on May 30, 2020.

All of us are grappling with the violent deaths of Georgia resident Ahmaud Arbery, Minneapolis citizen George Floyd, Kentucky citizen Breonna Taylor, and too many other instances of racism and violence against people of color. These senseless acts strike at the heart of Emory’s commitment to upholding equity, diversity, and inclusion. Now, more than ever, we must stand together against intolerance and racism.

The Emory community stands for justice in all aspects of our mission, and when confronted with hatred and prejudice, we must speak out. Emory respects the dignity and value of all human beings, and our community will continue to engage in conversations that matter, no matter how difficult the dialogue, so that together, we might seek a more just and equitable world for all.

We hope you will join with other members of our academic community in an online solidarity vigil on June 5 to mourn the lives lost and to lift our hope for an anti-racist world. Community support during these difficult times is also available through Campus Life, the Faculty Staff Assistance Program, the Office of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, and the Office of Spiritual and Religious Life, among other university resources.

Although we are distanced physically during this pandemic, we strive to stand together in spirit. I hear and acknowledge the pain so many are experiencing, and we grieve and rage along with you.

Claire E. Sterk

Emory University President