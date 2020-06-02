Emory to hold online vigil June 5 to mourn victims of racist violence

The Emory community will come together Friday, June 5, at 4 p.m. for an online solidarity vigil in remembrance of victims of racist violence and to lift up a vision for an anti-racist world.

“All of us are grappling with the violent deaths of Georgia resident Ahmaud Arbery, Minneapolis citizen George Floyd, Kentucky citizen Breonna Taylor, and too many other instances of racism and violence against people of color,” Emory President Claire E. Sterk said in a message sent to the Emory community May 30. “These senseless acts strike at the heart of Emory’s commitment to upholding equity, diversity and inclusion. Now, more than ever, we must stand together against intolerance and racism.”

Attendees should register to attend the online vigil, which is hosted by the Office of Spiritual and Religious Life along with Campus Life. Participants are encouraged to light a candle for those who have died and the event will include a reading from Jericho Brown, Emory’s Winship Distinguished Research Professor in Creative Writing, who recently won the Pulitzer Prize for Poetry.

“The Emory community stands for justice in all aspects of our mission, and when confronted with hatred and prejudice, we must speak out,” Sterk emphasized in her message. “Emory respects the dignity and value of all human beings, and our community will continue to engage in conversations that matter, no matter how difficult the dialogue, so that together, we might seek a more just and equitable world for all.”

Emory President-elect Gregory L. Fenves, who takes the helm of the university Aug. 1, sent a message to the community June 2 reflecting on the tragedies of the past weeks and the protests in Atlanta and across the nation.

“The murder of George Floyd, under the knee of a police officer, horrified me as a human being and as an American,” Fenves said. “Mr. Floyd’s death, coming in the wake of so many other killings of African American citizens — including Ahmaud Arbery in Georgia — has unleashed anger and outrage about systemic racism that has not been addressed more than 60 years after the Civil Rights Movement started. We are still fighting the same battles and people have had enough — of racist violence, of organized hatred and of longstanding social inequities.”

But amid the despair, the Emory community has the ability to lead change “through education, research, health care and creative expression, but also by leading with your hearts,” he continued, noting that he learned from his father that “it is our duty to speak up — to not be silent — so that injustice could be rooted out and overcome.

“It is my hope, then, that the tragedy of George Floyd’s murder and those before him will awaken us all to our deepest flaws and help us heal, change and create a better future, together,” Fenves said.