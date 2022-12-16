4. Commencement and other traditions return to campus

After two years of disruptions caused by COVID-19, the Emory community was finally able to gather in person as many treasured campus events returned to their traditional formats.

And there may be no Emory tradition more beloved than Commencement.

After watching the classes ahead of them hold ceremonies online in 2020 and at the Georgia World Congress Center in 2021, the Class of 2022 ended their time at Emory with an in-person, on-campus ceremony on May 9 filled with history, tradition and even more excitement than in years past.

“Looking out at the Quad today, I can’t help but think about how far this community has come,” President Gregory L. Fenves said. “Much has been said of the past two years — the adversity we have faced in a world darkened by pandemic and crisis.

“But the fact remains: No matter the challenges, no matter the circumstances, no matter what was asked of them, these graduates held fast to their dreams and goals and did what they set out to do.”

Entertainment icon and keynote speaker Tyler Perry advised looking throughout life for “professors” — a term that, for him, encompasses all wise counselors — and not shying away from the work needed to achieve goals.

“Don’t be afraid of hard work,” suggested Perry, who was awarded an honorary doctor of letters degree during the ceremony. “Don’t be afraid of the pressure that will come in order for you to see your dreams through.”

Other Emory traditions also returned in-person as COVID-19 restrictions eased.

Here are just two more milestones out of many that the Emory community was thankful to once again celebrate together in 2022:

In March, students in the School of Medicine enjoyed their first in-person Match Day since 2019. The location and logistics were a bit different than pre-pandemic, but students were thrilled to gather with their families and the faculty and staff who had supported them as they learned where they matched for their medical residencies.

In September, the Carter Town Hall returned to its home in the Woodruff PE Center with a full audience of first-year students, after being held online and in a more limited fashion in 2020 and 2021.

The Carter Town Hall began in 1982 when former U.S. President Jimmy Carter became an Emory University Distinguished Professor. For 38 consecutive years, Carter was the sole keynote speaker, offering his wit and wisdom in response to student questions. Now, the time-honored tradition gives first-year students an opportunity to engage in interactive dialogue with international thought leaders — this year, soccer star and activist Megan Rapinoe discussed risking her career for her convictions and encouraged Emory students to be true to themselves and use their voices to advance the greater good.