Hinson-Smith named CEO of Emory Rehabilitation Hospital

ATLANTA – After a nationwide search, Renee Hinson-Smith has been appointed chief executive officer of Emory Rehabilitation Hospital, a 66-bed rehabilitation facility located on Clifton Road in Atlanta that provides comprehensive medical rehabilitation.

Hinson-Smith joins Emory Healthcare from Saint Alphonsus Regional Rehabilitation Hospital in Boise, Idaho, where she served as CEO of a joint venture inpatient rehabilitation facility between Encompass Health and Saint Alphonsus Health System. During her time at Saint Alphonsus Regional Rehabilitation Hospital, she led the successful opening and ongoing leadership of a 40-bed freestanding inpatient rehabilitation facility and was responsible for all day-to-day operations of the hospital. Prior to her CEO position, she held additional leadership roles at the facility including administrative director and consultative director.

Now Hinson-Smith will oversee Emory Rehabilitation Hospital, which combines the convenience and comfort of community-based care with national, clinical expertise and experience in comprehensive medical rehabilitation. With a focus on acute inpatient rehabilitation, Emory Rehabilitation Hospital is one of 11 Emory Healthcare hospitals. The facility is accredited by The Joint Commission and the Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities.

In 2014, the hospital entered into a joint venture with Select Medical, one of the nation's largest providers specializing in outpatient rehabilitation, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care. The collaboration expanded services throughout the metro Atlanta area, offering patients 28 outpatient rehabilitation locations, a day rehabilitation program focusing on brain health, along with inpatient care.

“Renee brings a wealth of health care leadership experience to Emory Rehabilitation Hospital and we are pleased she has joined our team,” says Bryce Gartland, MD, Emory Healthcare Hospital Group President. “I am confident that her experience leading in a joint venture setting will be a good fit for our continued collaboration with Select Medical.”

“To be a part of the amazing teams at Emory Rehabilitation Hospital and the Emory Outpatient Rehabilitation programs is an incredible opportunity,” says Hinson-Smith. “Emory’s collaboration with Select Medical and focus on expanding rehabilitation care in Atlanta demonstrates Emory’s continuous commitment to our community for the best patient outcomes.”

Prior to joining Saint Alphonsus Regional Rehabilitation Hospital, Hinson-Smith was director of inpatient rehabilitation services for Holy Cross Hospital in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, where she had oversight of a 48-bed inpatient rehabilitation unit and acute hospital inpatient therapy service.

Hinson-Smith participates in numerous national organizations including the American College of Healthcare Executives, the National Association of Long-Term Care Administrators, American Hospital Association, the American Medical Rehabilitation Providers Association and national and state occupational therapy associations. She is a contributing author and researcher in the Model of Human Occupation, an occupational therapy practice model.

Hinson-Smith received an MBA from Western Governors University in Millcreek, Utah, an MS in occupational therapy from Medical College of Virginia in Richmond (now Virginia Commonwealth University School of Medicine) and a BA from University of Richmond.