Eman Hijab: Matched at Emory

“I hope that when I look at the words on that piece of paper, I can hold my head high not only for continually persevering in the face of adversity but for trying my best to represent Pakistani Muslim Americans in a very positive light. Working hard is my way to say thank you to my beautiful family, and to commemorate the sacrifices my family made to afford me a life of opportunities. Therefore, Match Day isn’t just a celebration of me but it’s a celebration of all those that supported me along the way — including Emory — without whom, I truly wouldn’t have been able to make it this far.” — Eman Hijab

Eman Hijab, 2022 doctor of medicine (MD) candidate, is originally from Chicago and went to the University of Michigan for undergrad where she dual-majored in evolutionary anthropology and neuroscience.

Emory has always been a place that is dear to Hijab because when her family immigrated to America in 2001 from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, their first U.S. home was in Atlanta. Her mother held a variety of jobs and did research at Emory to support their family in the hopes of restarting her residency career in America.

Hijab’s mother began her residency in Chicago in 2003, which she largely credits to the work she did at Emory. “That’s why when I got into Emory for medical school, it felt so special, like our journey went full-circle. I ended up at the first institution that set our family — particularly my mom — up for success and allowed us to have a second chance at life in America,” says Hijab.



Match Day revealed where Hijab will continue her training in internal medicine and dermatology. “I fell in love with two specialties throughout my medical school career and felt as though I could not pick just one by the time it came to interview. Therefore, I dual-applied in internal medicine, dermatology, and to some combined internal medicine-dermatology residency training programs,” she says.



“What is most important to me is that my parents are proud — both my mother, who will be in attendance and who has been my role model and a steadfast pillar of strength for our family, and my father, who unexpectedly and suddenly passed away a few weeks ago. I pray he is looking over his little girl on Match Day and smiling down from above."



During her time at Emory, Hijab’s most memorable experience has been serving for four years as class president. She initially sought out the position because as a Pakistani Muslim American, she felt a bit out of place amongst her colleagues and wanted a platform where she could foster and promote unity. Being in this elected role has allowed her to facilitate meaningful relationships with her peers and deans and taught her the importance of building trust within relationships.

“Students often reached out with academic and mental health issues, and it felt humbling to be a valuable resource and of comfort to them. My classmates and deans were also there to support me, and I feel honored to have come to know them at such a meaningful level,” says Hijab.



Hijab received the Umoja Kwanzaa Award her first year as class president by her peers for demonstrating leadership and fostering unity. She helped pass the “Anti-Racism in Medicine” proposal which is now a MD curricular thread at Emory, and has elected student representatives from each class to further promote diversity, equity and inclusion.

Hijab has been heavily involved in medical education. “I got to lead a Grand Rounds on the use of ultrasound within dermatology, lead another Grand Rounds on cultural humility as part of my Discovery Phase research project, revised the first-year dermatology curriculum to include greater skin of color patient representation, was an Internal Medicine Peer Mentor and helped build a pediatric dermatology curriculum for my peers on third-year rotations,” she says.



Her favorite memory during clinicals was delivering a baby during Gynecology and Obstetrics rotation. “It felt empowering to know that medical students at Emory have a role to play during one of life’s most important moments. I was deeply moved by that experience. There were numerous times on other clinical rotations where I found these same sentiments holding true,” says Hijab.



Hijab enjoys binge-watching Netflix and other TV shows, playing board games (Settlers of Catan is a favorite), and writing. Her essay, “Not all heroes wear PPE: masking our unmasked heroes” was awarded a third-place prize in an essay contest by Emory’s Healthcare Innovation Program and the Institute for Healthcare Improvement.