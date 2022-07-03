Four Emory Healthcare hospitals included in Newsweek’s lists of World’s Best Hospitals 2022

The rankings are intended to be a resource to help patients make a more informed and data-driven decision when choosing the right hospital for their medical needs.
In Newsweek’s top 250 World’s Best Hospitals 2022, Emory University Hospital ranked No. 135, and is the only Georgia hospital named in the top 250 global list. The top 150 hospitals in this list are noted as best global hospitals, determined by international recommendations received and their national rank. Nos. 151 through 250 were sorted alphabetically and referred to as the next best hospitals in each country.
Emory hospitals also fared well in state and national rankings:
- Emory University Hospital - listed as No. 1 hospital in Georgia (No. 29 in the U.S.)
- Emory Saint Joseph’s Hospital - listed as No. 2 hospital in Georgia (No. 98 in the U.S.)
- Emory Johns Creek Hospital - listed as No. 3 hospital in Georgia (No. 208 in the U.S.)
- Emory University Hospital Midtown - listed as No. 4 hospital in Georgia (No. 278 in the U.S.)
This is the fourth year that Newsweek has collaborated with global data research firm Statista Inc. to rank leading hospitals now in 27 countries, based on three data sources: hospital recommendations from peers (50 percent national, five percent international), patient experience/satisfaction (15 percent) and medical key performance indicators (KPIs) including: patient safety, hygiene measures and quality of treatment (30 percent).
In each country, every hospital is rated by a score. Scores are only comparable between hospitals in the same country, because different sources for patient experience and medical KPIs were examined in each country.
More than 80,000 medical experts in 27 countries were invited to participate in the online World’s Best Hospitals 2022 survey. Participants were asked to recommend hospitals in their own countries as well as in other countries, but not the hospital where they were employed.