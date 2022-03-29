U.S. News ranks Emory’s graduate, professional schools among best in nation

March 29, 2022

Emory University’s graduate and professional schools and programs continue to be ranked among the best in the nation, according to the 2023 edition of U.S. News & World Report’s “America’s Best Graduate Schools” guide released today.

“As a global leader in research and academic excellence, we are committed to producing and empowering the next generation of thinkers and doers,” says Provost and Executive Vice President for Academic Affairs Ravi V. Bellamkonda. “Our renowned and dedicated faculty foster an environment where students can think critically about the world around them, and the complex issues we face as a society, to discover how they can make a positive impact in our world.”

Emory's schools of nursing, public health, business, medicine, law, and several other entities were included in this year’s guide. In national rankings:

  • Emory's Nell Hodgson Woodruff School of Nursing master’s program ranks 2nd in the nation. The school’s doctor of nursing practice program is 6th.
  • Emory’s Rollins School of Public Health ranks 4th in the nation.
  • Goizueta Business School’s full-time MBA program is ranked 21st, its Evening MBA program 11th and its Executive MBA program 16th. It ranked 22nd in management, 29th in marketing and 31st in business analytics for MBA specialties.
  • Emory University School of Medicine ranks 22nd nationally among research-oriented medical schools.
  • Emory University School of Law School ranks 30th in the nation. Its business/corporate law program ranked 23rd, constitutional law 26th, contracts/commercial law 23rd and health care law 23rd.
  • Ranking 2nd in the nation is the Wallace H. Coulter Department of Biomedical Engineering PhD program, a joint effort between Emory School of Medicine, Emory’s Laney Graduate School and Georgia Tech.
  • In Emory’s Laney Graduate School, PhD programs in several humanities and social science fields were newly ranked this year, including: biostatictics, 11th; psychology, 23rd; biological sciences, 25th.
  • In U.S. News’ medical specialty rankings, Emory’s anesthesiology program ranks 16th, internal medicine 17th, obstetrics and gynecology 19th, pediatrics 14th, radiology 14th and surgery 12th. The family medicine program, newly ranked this year, is 18th.  
  • In U.S. News’ rankings of nursing master’s programs, Emory’s family nurse practitioner program ranks 5th; nurse practitioner, adult/gerontology, acute care 4th; nurse practitioner, adult/gerontology, primary care 4th.
  • In rankings of Emory’s doctor of nursing practice programs, adult gerontology/acute care is 7th, family practice 6th and nurse administration management 5th.

