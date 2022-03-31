Emory’s Class of 2026

On March 30, Emory offered admission to the final group of first-year students who applied under the Regular Decision admission plan to join the undergraduate Class of 2026.

Emory received 33,517 undergraduate applications this year; and the Class of 2026 is shaping up to be the most selective class yet.

Assembling an incoming class is like putting together a puzzle. Every student has a unique set of experiences, interests and dreams that draws them to Emory. This could not be truer of the Class of 2026, who have spent the last two years of high school in completely different ways.

Some engaged in remote learning, while others learned in person. Some participated in several extracurricular activities, while others had to take on extra responsibilities at home. Representing all 50 states and 112 countries, this admitted class has had a secondary education like no other.

Emory remains a top choice for students from around the world who want a stellar liberal arts education.

“I am impressed by the talent, creativity and commitment displayed by this new class of Emory students,” says Gregory L. Fenves, president of Emory University. “They overcame tremendous obstacles during high school, navigating the pandemic but still thriving in their education, and now they’ve realized their dreams with admission into Emory. Our entire community is excited to welcome them to campus in the fall.”

Applicants to Emory choose to apply to Emory College of Arts and Sciences, Oxford College or both. For the Class of 2026, 59% applied to both colleges, a growing trend in recent years.

In total, Emory admitted 5,303 students to the Class of 2026, with 3,592 applicants offered admission to Emory College and 3,148 offered admission to Oxford College. Of those numbers, 1,456 were admitted to both colleges.

Each location offers a unique learning environment. The Atlanta campus is home to Emory College, plus Emory’s graduate and professional schools. Oxford College, located 38 miles (61 km) east of Atlanta, consists solely of first- and second-year students. The Oxford campus offers a close-knit community for the first two years of the undergraduate experience.

After completing two years at Oxford, students continue to the Atlanta campus, where they enter Emory College, apply to Goizueta Business School or transition into the Nell Hodgson Woodruff School of Nursing.

“Our students are strong, introspective thinkers, interested in personal and professional growth while at Emory,” says Ravi V. Bellamkonda, provost and executive vice president for academic affairs. “We take seriously our role in providing innovative teaching that encourages intellectual exploration as well as an environment that supports overall well-being. We’re thrilled to welcome the Class of 2026 and look forward to helping them find their purpose and flourish as they engage in their academic journeys.”