Celebrating Emory’s admitted Class of 2029

On Wednesday, March 26, students across the globe cheered as they were notified of their acceptance to Emory’s undergraduate Class of 2029. These students applied under the Regular Decision admission plan.

A total of 37,855 students applied this year across all admission plans — an increase of almost 3,000 applicants over Emory’s last admission cycle. Students admitted to the Class of 2029 hail from 48 states, Washington, D.C., and five U.S. territories. The admitted class also represents 68 countries and 12% of the admitted students will be the first in their families to attend a four-year college or university.

Applicants can apply to Emory College of Arts and Sciences, Oxford College or both. In total, Emory admitted 5,658 students to the Class of 2029, with 3,621 admitted to Emory College and 3,142 admitted to Oxford College. Of those students, 1,105 were admitted to both colleges and may choose which to attend.

Each location offers a robust education with a distinct atmosphere. The Atlanta campus is home to Emory College, plus Emory’s renowned graduate and professional schools, all minutes from downtown. Oxford College, located 36 miles east of Atlanta on Emory’s original campus, is home to a close-knit community of approximately 1,000 first- and second-year students.

Whether they begin at Emory College or Oxford College, students complete their degrees in Atlanta by continuing in Emory College, applying to Goizueta Business School or transitioning into the Nell Hodgson Woodruff School of Nursing.

Emory offers both Early Decision and Regular Decision options for undergraduate applications. Watch as Early Decision students react to learning that they will be the first students in Emory's Class of 2029.

Flourishing at Emory

At Emory, students will find a community dedicated to helping them flourish academically, personally and professionally.

The university offers 80 majors, 60 minors and 13 preprofessional tracks to choose from. The Pathways Center on the Atlanta campus and the Oxford Center for Pathways and Purpose help students prepare for professional paths that integrate what they learn in the classroom with hands-on, high-impact experiences like internships, undergraduate research and intentional advising and career services.

But students don’t have to wait until classes start to build their community. Through preorientation programs, students can meet like-minded peers who have shared values, academic passions, or other interests. Incoming students can choose from programs such as leadership development, creativity, community engagement, interfaith and spiritual exploration, outdoor adventures and more.

Eagles in the Class of 2029 will also be steeped in Emory traditions, starting with the Gate Crossing + Coke Toast. The Coke Toast has a long history. Incoming students also participate in Emory SongFest and the Oxford Olympics, which focus on building community within residence halls.

Outside of orientation, Eagles can seek new friends and perspectives through thriving student organizations and exciting athletics events on both campuses, among other initiatives.

The Emory Advantage program works to decrease barriers to enrollment by eliminating need-based loans as part of undergraduate students’ financial aid packages. Instead, eligible students receive institutional grants and scholarships. This initiative allows more students to graduate debt-free, reflecting the university’s commitment to making an Emory education accessible to talented students regardless of their financial resources.

Emory also participates in the QuestBridge National College Match program, which matches outstanding high school seniors from low-income households with some of the nation’s best colleges. This fall, Emory offered admission to 64 QuestBridge Match Scholars, with more matched students from Georgia than any other state. An additional 150 students who applied through QuestBridge, but did not initially match with Emory, were admitted through Regular Decision.

All data accurate as of March 28, 2025.