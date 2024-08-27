Emory admits first members of the Class of 2029

At the cusp of a new chapter of their lives, high school seniors anxiously refresh their emails, awaiting notifications of college acceptances. On Wednesday, Dec. 11, 995 high school students gained new clarity about their next steps when they were notified of their acceptance into Emory University’s undergraduate Class of 2029 via Early Decision I.

Across the nation and around the world, the newest Eagles smiled, cried and cheered to receive their acceptances out of a pool of 3,311 unique applicants, building the foundation for Emory’s incoming class.

“Emory is a magnet for all different types of people, and there are some themes that bring the Early Decision I pool together, like Emory being their top choice of institution. What excites me about this class is the community we’re building,” says John F. Latting, associate vice provost for enrollment and dean of admission.

“Emory University continues to grow as a first-choice destination for high-achieving students across America and around the world,” says Mark Butt, director of admission at Emory. “This year's applicant pool is certainly the strongest and most competitive that I have experienced in Early Decision I during my 12 years at Emory University.”

These Early Decision I admittees join the 64 students accepted Dec. 2 as part of the QuestBridge National College Match program, a nonprofit that links highly qualified students from low-income backgrounds with 52 of the nation’s leading universities and provides financial aid.

“This QuestBridge class, like many others before it, exemplifies resilience,” says Timothy Fields, senior associate dean of admission. “These students have not only excelled academically, but they have done so in the face of adversity. Their unique experiences and perspectives enrich the Emory community, making us all stronger.”

At Emory, first-year students can choose to begin their experience on one of two campuses: Emory College of Arts and Sciences or Oxford College. Emory College, which shares the Atlanta campus with the university’s graduate and professional schools, offers the experience of a liberal arts college amid the energy and pace of a leading research university.

“I am happy to welcome the first members of the Emory Class of 2029, including our QuestBridge Scholars,” says Barbara Krauthamer, dean of Emory College. “With their academic strengths, community engagement, creativity and curiosity, these students are bound to make outstanding contributions to Emory's vibrant campus community. I look forward to seeing how they will make their mark at Emory and beyond.”

Oxford College, 38 miles east, is set on Emory’s original campus. Only for first- and second-year students, Oxford affords students a close-knit community, small classes and a strong liberal arts curriculum. All Oxford students continue to the Atlanta campus to complete their Emory degrees.

“We are excited to welcome Oxford’s Early Decision I class, who have made a thoughtful and intentional choice to join our community,” says Badia Ahad, dean of Oxford College. “Their commitment reflects the values of academic excellence and personal discovery that define the Oxford experience. We are eager to support them as they embark on this transformative journey.”

From the 995 students accepted in the Early Decision I process, 805 were admitted to Emory College, 400 were admitted to Oxford College and 210 were admitted to both colleges and can pick which campus to attend in the fall.

A record-breaking year for applications

Students who submit applications for the Early Decision process commit to enrolling if they receive adequate financial aid. This year, Emory received an unparalleled number of Early Decision applications — up 21% from the previous year, which was record-setting itself.

“Emory is making the case that we’re a world-class research university that truly cares about undergraduate students, and that is reflected in our institutional priorities and is resonating with applicants around the nation and around the world,” Latting says. “Atlanta is also a really attractive home for young people and is recognized as having a good quality of life, interesting events and a lot of opportunities.”

Latting also points out that, though Emory will be admitting more students than in previous years, the selection process actually became more competitive thanks to applicant pool growth.

Emory Admission staff take a holistic approach as they review applications. Academic records like grades and test scores are important, but admission officers also consider how students utilized opportunities available in their school and community.

Additionally, student interests and extracurriculars, along with written portions like student essays and letters of recommendation from teachers and school counselors, are considered.

“Emory University is in the incredibly fortunate, but also difficult, position of having a high number of exceptional applicants seeking the limited spaces in the class,” says Butt. “As our Early Decision applicant pool has not only grown in size but also academic readiness, we have responded to that case-by-case. We are not just looking at the academic preparation of the student, but carefully reviewing their personal narratives and imagining them on campus.”

Kelley Lips, assistant vice provost and dean of Oxford enrollment, welcomes the dramatic increase of applications for Oxford College entry, noting the great potential for impact.

“The record-breaking number of Early Decision I applicants for Oxford College reflects the growing recognition of the distinctive opportunities we offer within a liberal arts intensive environment,” says Lips. “This incoming class brings exceptional talent, diverse perspectives and a shared enthusiasm for learning that will enrich our community. We are excited to welcome them to Oxford and Emory to see the meaningful contributions they will make to campus life.”

Making college more accessible through QuestBridge Match

Earlier this month, Emory welcomed a group of 64 QuestBridge Scholars to the Class of 2029, with four attending Oxford College.

The QuestBridge National College Match program is a nonprofit that links highly qualified students from low-income backgrounds with 52 of the nation’s leading universities. Through this partnership, QuestBridge Match Scholars receive a four-year financial aid award, covering full tuition and fees, room and board, and books and supplies.

For the Class of 2029, Emory reviewed 1,457 QuestBridge applications, with the majority of matches — 49 students — being among the first generation in their families to attend a four-year college in the United States. Eleven students from Georgia matched with Emory. Across the entire admissions period, many more QuestBridge applications will be reviewed.

Emory boasts one of the largest QuestBridge Scholars Networks in the nation, with more than 500 students currently attending the Atlanta and Oxford campuses. Emory QuestBridge Scholars include the previous years’ match scholars along with other students who enroll through the Regular Decision cycle. The active student-run organization provides an authentic and supportive community, helping students navigate the transition to college and connect with resources around campus.

“Each year, QuestBridge empowers us to welcome talented, underrepresented voices into our incoming class,” says Fields. “These exceptional students, as the inaugural members of the class, set a high standard for the academic excellence that defines our community.”

Diving into all Emory has to offer

Students admitted through the QuestBridge Scholars program are eager to arrive on campus and explore their paths at Emory.

“Emory has been my dream school for as long as I can remember, and being admitted validated all the hard work I had put into the application process and throughout my past four years in high school,” says Nathaly Alvarez-Galdamez, from Douglasville, Georgia.

Touring campus, Alvarez-Galdamez says she quickly recognized Emory as an environment where she could thrive academically and personally. Drawn to the medical field, she will study biology and sociology on the pre-med track on the Atlanta campus, all made possible by the QuestBridge program.

“As a low-income and first-generation student, QuestBridge has given me an opportunity that made my dream school a reality and lifted a huge financial burden off my family in my pursuit of higher education,” says Alvarez-Galdamez. “I am beyond grateful for the support QuestBridge has provided me.”

Emory also rose to the top of the list for Andres Guzman from Imperial, California, after he researched opportunities in his discipline, study abroad excursions and the proximity to Atlanta.

Guzman, who will attend the Oxford campus and wants to study Spanish and linguistics along with international studies, waited to share the exciting moment with those he loved.

“It was so difficult to not instantly open the decision. I really wanted to wait for my cousins to be with me,” says Guzman. “I finally opened it after school and when I realized I matched with Emory, I was shocked and excited. If it were not for QuestBridge, I would have never bothered applying myself and trying to dream big.”

Alazare Atlaw from Nashville, Tennessee, also opened his QuestBridge match amongst friends.

“Getting that notification that I matched with Emory was probably one of the most riveting moments of my life,” says Atlaw. “I got the chance to celebrate with my friends who were with me when I opened my application status, so my energy was at an all-time high. The QuestBridge program revolutionized the way I approached college applications and encouraged me to shoot for the stars.”

Atlaw, who plans to study political science and philosophy, politics and law, will call the Atlanta campus home.

“Emory’s position as both a research and liberal arts university gives me a lot of opportunities to pursue while I am there,” says Atlaw. “Likewise, the location also really excites me. Being in Atlanta for college just opens the door to so many internships and job-shadowing opportunities.”

For Emily Maikoo from North Bennington, Vermont, being an Emory Eagle runs in the family.

After her brother matched with Emory through QuestBridge in 2019, she knew she wanted to follow in his footsteps while also charting a new path for herself.

“QuestBridge provided my brother and I with the opportunity to get the education our parents had always dreamed of, opening doors that when I was a little kid seemed like a faraway dream,” says Maikoo. “Thanks to QuestBridge, I have the opportunity to build the career I always wanted, with no financial burden on my parents.”

Planning to study political science on the Atlanta campus, Maikoo is confident Emory is the ideal place to study this interdisciplinary topic.

“As a first-generation immigrant, I have seen firsthand how impactful politics can be on society, and I know that at Emory, I will be able to learn how to work with and interact with the political and legal system to advocate for others,” she says.

All data accurate as of Dec. 12, 2024.