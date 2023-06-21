10 Emory podcasts to listen to this summer

With another academic year completed and summer underway, the weeks ahead are the perfect time to venture into new hobbies and activities. Consider listening to a podcast (or two!) from members of the Emory community. We’ve rounded up a few favorites for learning something new or helping pass the time on a road trip or while stuck in Atlanta traffic.

These 10 choices highlight faculty, staff and students who take the mic to explore various topics, offering something for everyone. Emory experts educate and engage sports fanatics, aspiring writers, STEM connoisseurs, history enthusiasts and more. Stay tuned for new seasons during the academic year, as several podcasts are in the process of creating episodes.

1. “One Big Question” with President Greg Fenves

Emory President Gregory L. Fenves has big questions and Emory experts have the answers. On his podcast,“One Big Question,” Fenves interviews guests across a multitude of fields and disciplines to learn about their inspiring discoveries and solutions. The first season covers the use of social media to combat misinformation, the impact of creative writing and the global supply chain. Season two kicked off with Carol Anderson, an acclaimed scholar who discusses the complexities of history, and alum Rick Rieder, who explains recent economic events and the importance of financial literacy.

2. “2O36: The Podcast”

“2O36: The Podcast” seeks to answer what 2O36 (the year of Emory’s bicentennial) will look like and how we will get there. With experts discussing topics ranging from health disparities and cancer survivors to the strengths and weaknesses of artificial intelligence and how to bridge divides, there’s always something new to explore.

3. “Buried Truths” with Hank Klibanoff

The “Buried Truths” podcast, recipient of several awards (including a Peabody), investigates historical stories of injustice, resilience and racism in the American South. The acclaimed podcast is led by Emory professor and Pulitzer Prize-winning author Hank Klibanoff and produced by the Atlanta NPR station WABE. As part of the Georgia Civil Rights Cold Cases project, Klibanoff collaborates with Emory students to investigate cases of the past. The fourth season, entitled “Race and Rage in Terrible Terrell,” is a nine-episode series that discusses the 1958 police killings of James Brazier and Willie Countryman in Terrell County, Georgia.

4. “Foodie Pharmacology” with Cassandra Quave

Emory ethnobotanist Cassandra Quave explores the pharmacology of food through history, medicine and cuisine on “Foodie Pharmacology.” Quave is an author, curator of the Emory Herbarium and an associate professor in Emory College’s Center for the Study of Human Health and the School of Medicine’s Department of Dermatology. Recent episodes feature author and gardening expert Chris McLaughlin; Sharon Horesh Bergquist, associate professor in the School of Medicine’s Division of General Internal Medicine and founder and director of Emory Lifestyle Medicine and Wellness; and Alejandra Schrader, an award-winning cookbook author and plant-based nutrition certified chef.

5. “Our Stories”

“Our Stories” is an initiative of the Department of Hematology and Medical Oncology’s wellness program at Winship Cancer Institute. Caroline Peacock and Wendy Baer interview health care providers to learn about their backgrounds, inspirations and experiences in the field. Recent episodes interview Kristin Higgins, associate professor and vice chair in clinical research in radiation oncology; Lisa Jackson from the nursing staff of Emory Saint Joseph’s Hospital; and Tim Cunningham, co-chief well-being officer and vice president of practice and innovation for Emory Healthcare.

6. “Behind the Microscope”

Four physician-scientist trainees inspect the successful careers of scientists, physicians and physician-scientists. The “Behind the Microscope” podcast equips students and trainees with skills that aren’t technical and often overlooked. Join hosts Bejan Saeedi, Joe Behnke, Carey Jansen and Michael Sayegh in exploring the people, the process behind research and the pathways available for a career in science. Discussions focus on mentorship, grants, leadership, team dynamics and more. Recent episodes discuss finding your niche within your field, the obstacles to entering the U.S. medical training system, the outlook for aspiring radiologists and physician-scientist training programs across the stages of medical education.

7. “Fanalytics” with Mike Lewis

Podcast host Mike Lewis, marketing professor at Emory’s Goizueta Business School and director for the Emory Marketing Analytics Center, delves into the world of sports analytics — dubbed “Fanalytics.” Through interviews with front-office professionals, professors, business executives and sports reporters, this series pairs expertise and academic research with leaders in the field. From the NFL draft to the NBA playoffs to fandom across generations, Lewis offers a fresh take on the hottest sports topics of the day.

8. “Goizueta Effect”

Created and produced by Goizueta Business School, the “Goizueta Effect” podcast focuses on reimagining business for the better. Listen in to hear from leading faculty on the latest trends, research and innovations in business. Topics range from leading teams to starting your own venture, as well as the impact of business on societal challenges such as racial equity and climate change. This podcast will help you stay ahead in an evolving marketplace.

9. “Creativity Conversations” with Emory Arts

The “Creativity Conversations” podcast is part of the Rosemary Magee Creativity Conversations series, dedicated to sharing the crafts of esteemed minds and creators. Conversation topics focus on the craftsmanship of episode guests and the inspiration behind their artistic professions. Recent podcast episodes feature novelist and playwright Pearl Cleage and letterpress printer and book artist Amos P. Kennedy Jr. Creativity Conversations are each introduced by a current arts-focused Emory student.

10. “Rose Library Presents”

The “Rose Library Presents” series explores the people, materials, ideas and communities that embody the Stuart A. Rose Manuscript, Archives, and Rare Book Library at Emory University.

The series encompasses “Community Conversations,” “Behind the Archives,” and the “Atlanta Intersections” podcasts. Each episode spotlights guests sharing their insights and contributing to the discourse around archives. Episodes feature Neon Christ band members William DuVall and Randy DuTeau; Atlanta-based artist and archivist Anicka Austin; and acclaimed poet and chancellor of the Academy of American Poets Marilyn Chin.