Cassandra Quave’s life is like a tropical forest: Varied, colorful, bursting with life and laced with hidden paths that must be constantly cleared to move along them. Her new memoir guides readers through a world of plants and the people entwined with them. The story is sometimes dark but mostly uplifting, lit up by her personal revelations and scientific discoveries.

“The Plant Hunter: A Scientist’s Quest for Nature’s Next Medicines,” published by Viking, hit bookshelves Oct. 19. A campus Q&A with the author will be held Tuesday, Oct. 26, at the Emory Student Center in Multipurpose Rooms 4-5-6, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Quave will be in conversation with journalist and author Maryn McKenna from Emory’s Center for the Study of Human Health.

Her story begins with a spirited childhood in rural Florida. It’s marked by dozens of surgeries and chronic pain, as well as her volunteer work in a hospital and joyful explorations of nature. It moves on to her pivotal years as an Emory undergrad, winds through the Amazon and little-known environments of the Balkans and Italy, graduate school, post-doctoral training, marriage and children. Quave is now back at Emory where she is curator of the Emory Herbarium and an associate professor at the Center for the Study of Human Health and the School of Medicine’s Department of Dermatology.

“I was inspired to write the book because people have found my work interesting,” says Quave (it rhymes with “wave”). “It’s a chance to tell the larger story of my life, bringing together all the different parts of it.”

As a medical ethnobotanist, Quave studies how people survive when they have few resources other than what is available to them in their immediate environment. She follows clues hidden in ancient plant remedies to search for new compounds to combat the modern-day scourge of antibiotic-resistant infections. She holds six patents, is a fellow of the Explorer’s Club, and a past president of the Society for Economic Botany.