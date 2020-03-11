2020 began for Emory as most new years do — with the excitement of students returning for the start of the spring semester, the anticipation of coming together for campus events, and the promise of new discoveries and knowledge.

But on March 11, 2020, everything changed.

That's when Emory leaders sent an email message to all students, faculty and staff, informing the university community that spring break would be extended for an extra week, then all classes would transition to remote learning, starting March 23.

In a matter of days, students moved out of residence halls to learn from home, faculty transitioned to teaching remotely, and many staff members began telecommuting — all while researchers and health care providers pivoted to help the world address the threat of the novel coronavirus. And when some were able to carefully return to Emory's campuses for the fall 2020 and spring 2021 semesters, it was to a very different environment.

Combined with Emory's biggest COVID-19 headlines, these photos tell the story of an extraordinary year, as students, faculty and staff met unprecedented challenges with resilience and resolve.

Please note: Photos are best viewed horizontally.