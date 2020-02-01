Emory’s 175th Commencement will honor the outstanding achievements of the Class of 2020 with a first-of-its-kind ceremony that draws upon both time-honored university traditions and new technological innovations to celebrate this year’s graduates.

This year, Emory’s Commencement will be presented in an online format — a digital platform that invites the engagement of graduates, their friends and family members, faculty, staff and alumni, and other members of the world-wide Emory community now separated by the coronavirus pandemic.

Central to the celebration will be Emory’s “Y/our Moment” website, a new digital hub which will host the university’s Commencement events, including the official 175th Commencement ceremony, which kicks off at 10 a.m. Monday, May 11.

The ceremony will feature many traditional Commencement elements, including stirring processional music provided by the Atlanta Pipe and Drum band, remarks and the official conferral of degrees by Emory President Claire E. Sterk, the presentation of select university awards and honorary degrees, and a special interactive keynote address by acclaimed human rights lawyer and social justice advocate Bryan Stevenson, who — in a Commencement first — will also use his time to personally respond to student questions.

“Each year, Commencement brings us together to celebrate the completion of our students’ diverse programs of study. This year, although we grieve not being able to commemorate this special day in person, we remain united in spirit. And our hope for, and belief in, our graduates and their bright futures is stronger now than ever.” — Emory President Claire E. Sterk

In addition to presenting this year’s Commencement keynote, Stevenson will receive an honorary Doctor of Laws degree. Founder and executive director of the Montgomery, Alabama-based Equal Justice Initiative, he also led the creation of two nationally acclaimed cultural sites that opened in Montgomery in 2018: The Legacy Museum: From Enslavement to Mass Incarceration and the National Memorial for Peace and Justice. Last year, his 2014 memoir, “Just Mercy,” was made into a major motion picture.

“Bryan Stevenson is a true hero and a role model to us all,” says Sterk. “He has worked tirelessly to confront systemic racism and injustice and to inspire others to do the same. I could not be more thrilled that we at Emory have this opportunity to honor him and his life’s work.”

Emory will also confer two other honorary degrees at the May 11 ceremony:

Françoise Barré-Sinoussi is a virologist and a winner of the Nobel Prize for Medicine in 2008 for her contributions to HIV/AIDS research and as a co-discoverer of HIV.

Alison Singer, mother of a child with autism and legal guardian for her adult brother with autism, is co-founder and president of the Autism Science Foundation.

This year’s ceremony will feature a variety of new elements, including customized video content that tells the story of the Class of 2020 through the voices and personal reflections of Emory students and faculty members.

Beginning Monday, May 4, the “Y/our Moment” website will showcase special Class of 2020 video content, messages and interactive activities designed to allow students, family, faculty and alumni to share congratulatory notes, memories, photos and video clips.

During the week leading up to the May 11, the interactive site will also feature video coverage of award presentations and other student-generated content. On Thursday, May 7, events kick off with Class Day, a celebration of the undergraduate Class of 2020, with a special online keynote address by Comedy Central comedian and actor Ronny Chieng.

Friday, May 8, will feature videos for Emory’s interfaith Baccalaureate ceremony at 4:30 p.m., as well as events in the morning and afternoon for the School of Medicine and Goizueta Business School MBA graduates. Oxford College students are invited to view their Baccalaureate service at 5 p.m.

Oxford graduates preparing to transition to Emory’s Atlanta campus will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Saturday, May 9. Saturday will also feature events for Candler School of Theology, Rollins School of Public Health, Goizueta’s BBA graduates, Laney Graduate School and the Nell Hodgson Woodruff School of Nursing.

In addition to the university-wide Commencement, Monday’s schedule includes celebrations for Emory College of Arts and Sciences and the School of Law.

Visit Emory.edu/2020 and select your school for times and more details.

Class of 2020: Scholarship and Resilience

While this isn’t the only time in Emory’s history that global events have interrupted Commencement exercises — during the Civil War, for example — it will be the first time the official conferral of degrees has been presented in an online platform.

The new digital format was developed in response to the onset of COVID-19 social distancing requirements, which forced traditional campus ceremonies to be reconfigured this year. Plans are also being made for an on-campus celebration to be held once distancing requirements forced by the coronavirus have lifted.

For graduating senior David Kulp, who was scheduled to present the Jewish benediction at Emory’s traditional campus Commencement ceremony, moving to an online format represents one more adjustment within a semester that has required many.

“We don’t know what the state of the world will look like a day from now, much less a month from now,” acknowledges Kulp, an interdisciplinary studies major in Emory College with post-graduate plans to attend the University of St. Andrews in Scotland as a 2020 Bobby Jones Scholar. “But the hope that there will be both an online and in-person celebration for graduating students in the future is something I’m really grateful for.”

Regardless of the new format, nothing will dilute the purpose of Commencement — to celebrate Emory’s newest graduates and soon-to-be alumni, whose academic journeys have been shaped by hard work in the face of extraordinary challenges, Sterk notes.

The Class of 2020 includes 4,948 expected graduates from across the nine schools that comprise Emory University. A total of 5,024 degrees — including 76 joint degrees — will be conferred upon students from 52 U.S. states and territories and 94 foreign countries, according to preliminary statistics available May 4 from Emory’s Office of the Registrar.

Commending Emory graduates on their many achievements, Sterk says the Class of 2020 is distinguished not only by its scholarship, leadership and campus and civic contributions, but also for demonstrating the strength, courage and resilience required to live and learn during a global pandemic.

“This year’s graduating students are a cohort of change-makers,” says Sterk. “They have mobilized and energized our entire academic community. I’ve been deeply impressed by their commitment to sustainability, their courageous stand against harassment, and their genuine embrace of difference. We will miss all of our graduates and remember what they taught us.”

The Class of 2020 will step into a world profoundly changed by the impact of the pandemic, an experience that will undoubtedly influence their own perspectives, aspirations and career choices, she notes.

As they confront new challenges, Sterk encourages graduates to borrow from the lessons of previous generations, “not to give way to fear but lean into hope,” using their vision, talents and skills honed at Emory to help shape how the world moves forward.