Meet Emory's Class of 2024

Meet the Students

For months, the Class of 2024 has already been interacting online, through dedicated social media accounts where Emory’s newest students have met and bonded, participated in virtual game nights and discovered common interests.

Even first-year students who elected to study remotely this term were drawn into group chats that focused on topics ranging from classes, majors and hobbies — Bollywood dance, anyone? — to music, movies and residence halls.

From Hawaii to Mumbai, San Francisco to Switzerland, the conversations rolled: …Where are you from? Are you living on campus or at home? When are you arriving? How are you getting there? What are you studying?...

Through it all, one thing was clear: This is a group of new students yearning for connection and eager to experience all that Emory has to offer.

Here are a few of their stories:

Nia Smith

St. Helena Island, South Carolina

Moving to a small island off the coast of South Carolina for the last two years of high school may sound like an abrupt adjustment. But for Nia Smith, it was the beginning of a journey that would lead her to college at her “dream school.”

Smith spent most of her childhood in Tuscumbia, Alabama. But when her mother transferred jobs, the family moved to St. Helens Island, a rural Lowcountry community steeped in the rich African-American Gullah culture.

Commuting inland to Whale Branch Early College High School, Smith discovered challenging academics, mentors who saw her potential and mathematics courses that stirred her imagination. Though she’d always enjoyed math, Smith became captivated with how mathematical concepts could have real-world applications.

In time, “I knew applied mathematics was what I wanted to pursue, to somehow contribute to the world, solving problems using mathematics,” she says.

She’s also realized that math and engineering remain largely male-dominated fields. “I saw it as a personal challenge,” Smith says. “In the future, I would love to help create scholarships, programs and funding for minority women who want to be in STEM fields. It’s become one of my life goals.”

At Emory, she sees a path toward fulfilling that goal. And she’s excited about what awaits her. “The new things, the unexpected, the challenges I will endure, meeting new people from around the world, the research and academic opportunities — I’m excited about what I can accomplish at Emory, all that it has to offer,” Smith says.

Beyond mathematics and “anything STEM,” Smith is interested in taking courses in politics, economics and language, which she loves. “I took two years of Spanish, which was all that was offered at my high school, but for fun I’ve been learning Swahili,” she says.

As a first-generation college student, “it feels wonderful to know that I’ll be setting a good example for my brothers and making my family proud,” she says. “At the same time, it makes me a little nervous to be the first. But I’m ready for the challenges that come with it.”

“There’s something unique about the Class of 2024,” she adds. “It’s a historic moment, and we’ll all be going through it together.”

Alex Campo

Flowery Branch, Georgia

From his earliest memories, Alex Campo recalls being captivated by language.

With parents who immigrated to the U.S. from Colombia, he grew up speaking first Spanish, then English. “Linguistics was something I became interested in early on — the construction of languages and their uses and evolution throughout the world, how they define the cultures we live in.”

In high school, his love of language would lead to an unexpected opportunity. “In my 10th grade American literature class, we had to select a poem from an online collection and recite it from memory,” Campo says.

The assignment was actually linked to Poetry Out Loud, a national arts education program that encourages the study and recitation of poetry. “We had a class competition, and winning it took me to the school competition, and I won that — which was shocking — and that took me to the regional competition.”

That year, Campo placed among the top three contestants in his region. The following year, he was named the Georgia state champion and would go all the way to the nationals in Washington, D.C., where he placed third overall.

In the language of poetry, Campo found connection and insight. “I think I’ve always wanted to understand more about the way others think and feel,” he says. “I’ve always been so conscious of my own feelings, wondered about my place in the world. To engage with poetry and the meaning behind it offered a way to understand the threads of the human experience with which I could deeply relate.”

For someone who had long been on track to pursue a career in medicine, it was a wake-up call. An opportunity to visit the nation’s capital as a delegate in the Washington Youth Tour only intensified his fascination with how words and ideas could change lives.

“The 2018 mid-terms left me with a political awakening and made me realize the urgency and impact of how public policy shapes our lives,” Campo says. “More than ever, young people are becoming politically conscious. And their observations and passions — right now — are driving an interest in discovering how we can make the world a better place.”

Campo looks forward to beginning studies in political science at Emory’s Oxford College this fall as a Woodruff Scholar. “Relationships have always been so important to me,” he says. “The fact that Oxford captured the essence of a smaller, tight-knit community — along with the opportunities and engagement that Emory offers — was the intersection of everything I was looking for.”

Madison Lee

Frisco, Texas

As a competitive dancer and up-and-coming entrepreneur, Madison Lee lives at the vibrant intersection of creativity and business.

Lee was two years old when she took her first dance class, a passion that she would never outgrow. Jazz, contemporary, hip hop — name a dance style and she’s likely mastered it.

For the past seven years, she’s competed professionally with two competitive dance troupes, including “The Officials,” a pre-professional hip hop team that has performed its crisp, high-energy moves at AT&T Stadium for Dallas Cowboys half-time shows, on a Royal Caribbean Cruise, and national and international contests, including the acclaimed World of Dance competition.

“Dance really helped me be more comfortable in my own skin, develop my personality and shaped me into becoming the person I am today,” Lee says.

In fact, it was through years of dance competitions that Lee and her sister, Vivian, saw an opportunity. Together, they founded Mavii, a company that markets a customized rolling duffel bag with an extendable garment rack— perfect for storing dance costumes. “During competitions, we always wished for something better and just decided, ‘Why don’t we make our own?’” she recalls.

Today, the company has a dedicated website, which supports a thriving niche market. Lee’s versatile bags are available through online outlets ranging from Amazon.com and Overstock.com to Walmart.com. Through the company, Lee also received a hands-on education, from working with her father (an artist and product designer) on specs for the bag to processing orders and tracking sales trends. “It’s been pretty eye-opening, but really fun,” Lee says.

As a first-year Goizueta Business Scholar, Lee looks forward to studying consulting and venture management. But with a parallel love of chemistry, she’s also played with pursuing interdisciplinary studies in business and science to support the launch of her own makeup line.

When it came to choosing a college, “I wanted the freedom to explore my interests, with opportunities for more diverse classes around business,” Lee says.

After a counselor suggested that she consider Emory, Lee did her research and liked what she found. “Emory seemed to align with my values,” she says. “I love that they emphasize diversity and encourage you to explore what you want to learn about before setting a major.”

A pre-pandemic campus tour sealed her decision. “I loved everything about it,” she says. “The campus is beautiful, the faculty is great, the people are interesting — I knew it was a perfect fit.”

Charles Schnell

Palm Desert, California

Any other year — another pre-pandemic lifetime, perhaps — Charles Schnell could tell you what it’s like to see your play performed off-Broadway in New York City.

That was the initial plan for his original one-act play, “Death Is Sexy,” a dark comedy he wrote. that won honors at the 2019 Palm Springs Young Playwrights Festival. As a finalist, Schnell had the chance to see his play produced and performed by theater professionals before the festival audience — an experience both amazing and surreal, reflects Schnell.

“Essentially, it’s a scenario where death is personified as a person — in this play, a very attractive female — who has come to visit a teenage boy, because it’s his time to die. And he makes a bet to try and save his soul,” Schnell says. “To see both the actors and the audience reacting to it was incredible.”

Next stop, New York City, where “Death Is Sexy” was one of three student plays set to be performed off-Broadway. But just before COVID-19 began shuttering theatrical venues everywhere, he learned the production was canceled.

He still looks back on the experience as one of his most important developmental experiences. “Seeing my work performed in front of and enjoyed by an audience for the first time gave me a huge boost of confidence and self-trust,” he admits.

A natural storyteller, Schnell has always enjoyed writing — poetry, short stories, fiction. Studying creative writing in middle school only fanned those flames. By high school, he was writing for fun, sharing his work with friends and dabbling in theater — singing, acting and playwriting.

But when it came to college studies, Schnell knew he wanted to expand his focus. “I have a lot of academic interests, from STEM-based subjects, like mathematics and economics, to English, music and theater, so I was looking at schools with a lot of opportunity in all of those areas.”

Completing high school amid a global pandemic brought sharp changes. His family moved to Colorado, and he only recently joined classmates for a socially distanced outdoor Commencement ceremony.

Schnell arrives as a Woodruff Scholar never having visited Atlanta. But he’s open to the discoveries that lay ahead, especially in the classroom.

And while he knows his first-year college experience won’t be exactly the same as past years, he’s excited and “looking forward to focusing more intently on classes, learning more, becoming more independent, meeting new people and making new friends,” he says.

