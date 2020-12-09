Free COVID-19 test offered as part of Emory research study

Testing Information Persons who would like to participate in this research study should schedule an appointment. Further information below.

Emory University is offering free COVID-19 tests as part of a federally funded national research study. The Rapid Acceleration of Diagnostics (RADx) study is seeking symptomatic participants in the metro Atlanta area who have not tested positive for COVID-19 in the last 14 days. Symptoms can include fever, cough, sore throat or other cold or flu-like symptoms.

Participants must provide several samples for COVID-19 testing.

They will receive results from a standard nasopharyngeal PCR (nasal swab) test. Those results will be validated by a federally approved method and the results will be available within 48 hours through the Emory Healthcare Medical Lab.

Samples from a second test will be used for research. Participants must consent to an additional test - which could involve a throat swab, blood test, saliva swab or a different nasal swab. Those samples will be used to aid a team of Atlanta-based RADx researchers, who are analyzing promising new COVID-19 diagnostic tests.

The aim of RADx is to rapidly bring at-home and other point-of-care COVID-19 diagnostic tests to the general public. Emory is working with researchers at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta and Georgia Tech to ensure the proposed tests are accurate and reliable.

Persons who would like to participate in this research study should schedule an appointment. Beginning Dec. 9, testing will be administered at Northlake Mall, 4820 Briarcliff Rd. NE, 30345. Tests will be performed 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday by appointment only. Testing is free of charge for adults 18 and older. In addition, participants will receive a gift card for helping Emory to advance science.

Please share this information with family, friends, roommates and others who might be interested in receiving a free COVID-19 test while helping Emory University find additional testing solutions.