Emory experts available to discuss COVID-19

Emory has a number of faculty members and health care professionals who can speak about many facets of the COVID-19 outbreak. Below are some new story angles and the Emory experts who can address them.

If you are interested in speaking to any of the Emory faculty listed below

Vaccines/Drug Development

Rafi Ahmed is the director of the Emory Vaccine Center, which is part of a national network of Vaccine Treatment Evaluation Units (VTEUs) involved in COVID-19 research. Ahmed is co-principal investigator on the universal flu vaccine project, the Charles Howard Candler professor of microbiology and immunology in Emory University School of Medicine and an investigator in the Emory Center for AIDS Research.

George Painter is CEO of DRIVE, a non-profit drug development company owned by Emory. DRIVE is testing an antiviral compound against COVID-19 in collaboration with experts at University of North Carolina and Vanderbilt. EIDD-2801 is set to enter clinical trials in April. Painter has decades of experience developing drugs to treat HIV.

Using What We Learned From Ebola

Sharon Vanairsdale is program director of Emory’s Serious Communicable Diseases Unit and the program director for the National Ebola Training and Education Center (NETEC). NETEC is a collaboration of health care institutions designed to train and educate professionals on the treatment of serious infectious diseases. Emory leads NETEC’s education initiative and specialists from Emory have been using what they have learned from successfully treating Ebola patients to prepare for the COVID-19 outbreak.

Pregnancy

Denise Jamieson, MD, is chair of Emory’s Department of Gynecology & Obstetrics. She is one of three experts who wrote the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists’ practice guidelines for health care providers for treating pregnant women infected with COVID-19. She also wrote similar guidelines in the American Journal of Obstetrics & Gynecology.

Government Affairs/Response

Colleen Kraft, MD, is serving on Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp’s task force helping to guide the state’s response to COVID-19. Kraft is associate chief medical officer at Emory University Hospital and associate professor of medicine and pathology at Emory University School of Medicine.

Telehealth

Gregory J. Esper, MD, MBA, leads Emory’s telehealth initiatives, which could play an important role in the COVID-19 outbreak by keeping infected people out of public healthcare facilities. Esper is professor & vice chairman of clinical affairs for the Department of Neurology. He is also associate chief medical officer of Emory Healthcare.

Sporting Events

Emory infectious disease experts Carlos del Rio and Colleen Kraft have been tapped for a panel advising the NCAA on COVID-19. Del Rio is professor of medicine at Emory University School of Medicine and executive associate dean for Emory at Grady Memorial Hospital. Kraft is associate chief medical officer at Emory University Hospital and associate professor of medicine and pathology at Emory University School of Medicine.

The Environment

Robert F Breiman, MD, is professor of Global Health and Infectious Diseases at Emory University. He argues that humans – and their incursions into natural habitats – have helped fuel the rise of the COVID-19 outbreak. While with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Breiman led investigations into a variety of major outbreaks, including SARS and Hantavirus.