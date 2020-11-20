Emory Healthcare joins major health systems across U.S. in #MaskUp campaign

Emory Healthcare is one of 100 leading U.S. health care systems urging Americans to wear face masks through a new #MaskUp campaign .

ATLANTA – Emory Healthcare is one of 100 major health care systems in the nation taking part in a #MaskUp campaign to slow the surging COVID-19 pandemic.

The collaboration of hospitals, called Every Mask Up, is sharing the following public service message throughout the country urging Americans to use face masks:

As the top nationally ranked hospitals, we know it's tough that we all need to do our part and keep wearing masks. But, here's what we also know: The science has not changed. Masks slow the spread of COVID-19. So, please join as we all embrace this simple ask: Wear. Care. Share with #MaskUp. Together, wearing is caring. And together, we are saving lives.

“Emory Healthcare is proud to be part of this important public service campaign with so many leading health care systems across the U.S.,” says Amy Comeau, vice president of marketing for Emory Healthcare. “It is truly remarkable how quickly, in just a matter of days, we all came together [over many conference calls, texts and emails] to unite on this simple, but important message: Masks save lives.”

More than 11.5 million Americans have tested positive for the COVID-19 -- including an additional one million in just the past week -- leading to more than 250,000 deaths. Collaborators hope this campaign will be a reminder that everyone can help in the fight against COVID-19 by simply wearing a face mask.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recently issued new information that multi-layered cloth face masks can provide some protection to the wearer by blocking incoming infectious droplets from others, while also blocking virus particles exhaled by the wearer.

The #MaskUp public service message is being shared with local and national media outlets, on social media, through digital platforms and contains links to vital health resources and more.

Emory Healthcare also encourages the three Ws to prevent the spread of COVID-19 – Wearing a mask; Washing your hands; and Watching your distance from others.