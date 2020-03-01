2020 began for Emory as most new years do — with the excitement of students returning for the start of the spring semester, the anticipation of coming together for campus events, and the promise of new discoveries and knowledge.

But within weeks, students left to learn from home, faculty and staff transitioned to teaching and working remotely, and researchers and health care providers pivoted to help the world address the threat of the novel coronavirus. And when some were able to carefully return to Emory's campuses for the fall semester, it was to a very different environment.

Combined with Emory's biggest COVID-19 headlines, these photos tell the story of an extraordinary year, as students, faculty and staff met unprecedented challenges with resilience and resolve.

