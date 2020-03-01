2020 in Photos
Resilience and Resolve in an Extraordinary Year
2020 began for Emory as most new years do — with the excitement of students returning for the start of the spring semester, the anticipation of coming together for campus events, and the promise of new discoveries and knowledge.
But within weeks, students left to learn from home, faculty and staff transitioned to teaching and working remotely, and researchers and health care providers pivoted to help the world address the threat of the novel coronavirus. And when some were able to carefully return to Emory's campuses for the fall semester, it was to a very different environment.
Combined with Emory's biggest COVID-19 headlines, these photos tell the story of an extraordinary year, as students, faculty and staff met unprecedented challenges with resilience and resolve.
Please note: Photos are best viewed horizontally.
The weather may have been rainy, but students were all smiles Jan. 14, greeting friends and professors on the first day of spring semester classes for undergraduates.
Jan. 21: The first case of the novel coronavirus is confirmed in the United States.
Jan. 24: Emory launches its first webpage with coronavirus updates for the campus community, which later becomes the comprehensive Emory Forward website. To date, Emory Forward has received more than 1.2 million page views.
Jan. 24: The Emory News Center publishes its first article about the illness that will later be known as COVID-19: "What you should know about the new coronavirus."
On Feb. 22, acclaimed poet Nikki Giovanni gave a free public reading at Emory's Schwartz Center for Performing Arts — sharing poems and stories, then signing hundreds of autographs for attendees. It would be one of the last big community events held on campus.
Feb. 3: Emory, collaborators testing antiviral drug as potential treatment for coronaviruses
Feb. 11: Coronavirus, community and compassion: Global health crisis hits home for Emory
March is typically a busy month at Emory, as students return from spring break and warmer weather provides the perfect opportunity for studying and socializing outside. But this year, Emory's campuses were quiet after the growing pandemic led the university to extend spring break then transition to remote learning.
Emory Healthcare also faced a transition, hosting donation drives for personal protective equipment while caring for patients with COVID-19.
March 12: Emory among U.S. sites hosting new clinical trial for COVID-19 treatment
March 20: Emory helps build free online tool to assess COVID-19 risk
March 26: All hands on deck: Emory staff exhibit ‘can-do’ spirit and enduring sense of community
March 27: Emory new site in NIH-sponsored coronavirus vaccine study
First responders from across the region joined a parade past Emory University Hospital on April 15 to thank nurses, doctors, researchers and other hospital workers who put themselves at risk every day to help those affected by COVID-19.
April 7: FDA: Human trials can begin for Emory COVID-19 antiviral
April 9: COVID-19 in class: Lessons from the pandemic
April 13: Emory develops diagnostic blood test to determine antibody-responses to COVID-19
April 14: Emory Healthcare opens COVID-19 drive-through testing site
April 17: Emory enrolling older adults in COVID-19 vaccine clinical trial
April 29: Emory helps lead research on remdesivir to treat COVID-19 patients
Emory's 175th Commencement took place entirely online May 11, but a handful of graduating students who remained in the Atlanta area found a creative place to watch: the Emory Quad, which in a normal year would have been packed with thousands of happy graduates and their supporters. To maintain physical distancing, students gathered with roommates or family with whom they were already sheltering.
May 14: Emory and Georgia Tech create barrier protection devices for use during COVID-19
May 18: Winning COVID-19 children’s books address facts, emotions surrounding pandemic
May 20: Emory’s antibody study sheds light on COVID-19 immunity
Faculty and graduate students from Emory's Rollins School of Public Health provided COVID-19 tests to 450 poultry plant workers, family members and other contacts in a May 22 visit to Hall County, Georgia, where poverty levels are high and health care resources scarce.
Providing public health assistance is the goal of a new partnership between Rollins and the Georgia Department of Public Health. Launched with a $7.8 million grant from the Robert W. Woodruff Foundation, the Emory COVID-19 Response Collaborative is designed to bolster response and surveillance efforts all around Georgia.
May 27: Emory researchers report lower ICU and ventilator mortality in critically ill adults with COVID-19
May 29: Emory, partners receive $31 million COVID-19 testing grant
From the Emory Quadrangle to hospitals to homes around the world, thousands of members of the Emory community came together June 5 to protest racist violence and recommit to working for a more just future.
Wearing masks to protect against the COVID-19 pandemic, the crowd that filled the Quad for the “White Coats for Black Lives” vigil knelt in silence for 8 minutes and 46 seconds — the length of time George Floyd suffered under the knee of the Minneapolis police officer charged in his death.
June 3: Emory doctors study link between thickness of blood, clotting and inflammation in COVID-19 patients
June 12: COVID-19 research: Emory’s work spans the gamut, from bench to bedside
June 16: Emory, state of Georgia collaborate on COVID-19 response
June 18: Emory launches national dashboard to help visualize COVID-19 disparities
Emory researchers quickly mobilized to address the pandemic, with the university emerging as a national leader in coronavirus-related research. In a span of months, Emory investigators had launched 177 studies, including more than 30 clinical trials, and published more than 350 papers on COVID-19.
July 8: Emory key part of newly launched NIH network for COVID-19 clinical trials
July 13: Repurposing a cancer drug to reduce COVID-19 lung inflammation
July 14: COVID-19 vaccine tested at Emory is safe, generates immune response, early results show
In early August, Emory administered its first dose for the Phase III clinical trial of an investigational vaccine for COVID-19 co-developed by researchers at the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, part of the National Institutes of Health, and biotech company Moderna, Inc.
Emory was also one of three sites that took part in a Phase I study of the same vaccine. Early results from that study found the vaccine was generally well tolerated and generated an immune response among participants.
Aug. 4: Emory partners with Mexican Consulate in Atlanta to address COVID-19 disparities in Latinx community
Aug. 11: Phase III of COVID-19 vaccine trial launches at Emory
Aug. 14: Telehealth visits soar as Emory Healthcare keeps patients and doctors connected during pandemic
Move-In Day is a treasured tradition for first-year students joining the Emory community on the Atlanta and Oxford campuses, but starting college in the midst of a global pandemic required new plans and protocols for the Class of 2024.
To help limit campus density in response to COVID-19, Emory’s first-year students were given the option to live on campus this fall or learn from home, while most upper class students continued to engage in remote learning. For those learning on campus, Move-In Day was spread over several days, and face coverings, physical distancing and frequent COVID-19 testing became the norm.
Emory President Gregory L. Fenves (second photo, third from left), who began his new role as the university’s 21st president on Aug. 1., was on hand to safely welcome students as they began moving in Aug. 13 — including learning how to make the Raoul Hall "R."
Sept. 8: High antiviral antibody levels may herald pediatric COVID-19 complication
Sept. 9: How COVID-19 impacts the brain
Sept. 10: Professors become students to prepare dynamic remote instruction
Sept. 17: Emory, Fulton County study shows importance of proactive COVID-19 testing to prevent further infection
Sept. 21: Unexplained strokes, delayed symptoms recognition found in study on COVID-19 and ischemic stroke
Sept. 29: COVID-19 vaccine tested at Emory spurs immune response in older adults
Campus life looked distinctly different throughout the fall semester. Students, faculty and staff on campus wore face coverings consistently whether in class, on the job or during safely distanced recreational activities in order to help slow the spread of COVID-19 "For you. For us. For Emory."
Oct. 5: Emory shares in $18.2 million NIH award to continue work on COVID-19 tests
Oct. 7: Immune cell activation in severe COVID-19 resembles lupus
Oct. 15: NCI awarding Emory $9.9 million to study cancer, autoimmune intersection with COVID-19
Oct. 15: Emory helps establish national standard of care for COVID-19 treatment
Oct. 29: Emory begins advanced stage clinical trial for another COVID-19 vaccine
The pandemic did not deter Emory students, faculty and staff from participating in the November elections — either through mail-in ballots or voting in person with face coverings and distancing.
The nonpartisan Emory Votes Initiative promoted civic engagement across Emory’s campuses and Emory was among the nation’s top 10 colleges and universities to engage with TurboVote, a nonpartisan online platform that helps register, inform and educate voters.
Nov. 13: Warp Speed chief visits Emory, urges participation in COVID vaccine trials
Nov. 17: Vaccine tested at Emory highly effective in preventing COVID-19, study says
Nov. 20: Emory Healthcare joins major health systems across U.S. in #MaskUp campaign
On Dec. 17, Emory Healthcare administered the first COVID-19 vaccinations to its frontline health care workers, providing hope as the pandemic continues to surge across Georgia and the U.S.
Nicole Baker, an emergency department nurse manager and frontline emergency room nurse at Emory University Hospital, was the first employee to receive the Pfizer vaccination at Emory, following the vaccine’s arrival that morning. Christy Norman, vice president of Emory Healthcare Pharmacy Services, administered the vaccination.
Dec. 9: Free COVID-19 test offered as part of Emory research study
Dec. 10: COVID-19 vaccine rollout demands 'unprecedented' level of communication with U.S. public
Dec. 14: Baricitinib speeds COVID-19 recovery in NIAID trial
Featured photos by Kay Hinton, Jack Kearse, Stephen Nowland, Parth Mody and David Cannon.