Introducing Emory’s admitted Class of 2030

On Wednesday, March 25, students across the globe cheered as they were notified of their acceptance to Emory’s undergraduate Class of 2030. These students applied under the Regular Decision admission plan.

A total of 43,269 students applied this year across all admission plans — an increase of more than 5,000 applicants compared to the previous year. Students admitted to the Class of 2030 have hometowns across all 50 states plus Washington, D.C., five U.S. territories, and multiple overseas Army Post Office locations. The admitted class also represents 77 countries and 12% of the admitted students will be the first in their families to earn a bachelor’s degree from a four-year college or university.

Prospective students can apply to Emory College of Arts and Sciences, Oxford College or both. In total, Emory admitted 5,317 students to the Class of 2030, with 3,679 admitted to Emory College and 2,726 admitted to Oxford College. Of those students, 1,088 were admitted to both colleges and may choose which to attend.

Each location offers a robust education with a distinct atmosphere. The Atlanta campus is home to Emory College, plus Emory’s renowned graduate and professional schools, all minutes from downtown Atlanta. Oxford College, located 36 miles east of Atlanta on Emory’s original campus, nurtures a close-knit community of approximately 1,000 first- and second-year students.

Whether they begin at Emory College or Oxford College, students complete their degrees in Atlanta by continuing in Emory College, applying to Goizueta Business School or transitioning into the Nell Hodgson Woodruff School of Nursing.

Emory offers both Early Decision and Regular Decision options for undergraduate applications. Watch as Early Decision students react to learning that they will be the first students in Emory's Class of 2030.

Commitment to community

No matter which path students choose, they will find a community dedicated to helping them thrive academically, personally and professionally.

The university offers 80 majors, 60 minors and more than 20 joint, dual-degree, and 4+1 programs to choose from. The Pathways Center on the Atlanta campus and the Oxford Center for Pathways and Purpose help students prepare for professional paths that integrate what they learn in the classroom with hands-on, high-impact experiences like internships, undergraduate research and intentional advising and career services.

But students don’t have to wait until classes start to build their community. Through preorientation programs, they can meet like-minded peers who have shared values, academic passions or other interests. Incoming students can choose from programs such as leadership development, interfaith and spiritual exploration, outdoor adventures and more.

Eagles in the Class of 2030 will also be steeped in Emory traditions, starting with the Gate Crossing + Coke Toast. The Coke Toast is a beloved tradition that started in 1982. Incoming students also participate in Emory SongFest and the Oxford Olympics, which focus on building community within residence halls.

Beyond orientation, Eagles can seek new friends and perspectives through thriving student organizations and exciting athletics events on both campuses, among other initiatives.

Emory meets 100% of demonstrated financial need for all domestic undergraduate students and their families and continues its longstanding commitment to making a preeminent education more attainable. Starting this fall, Emory will be tuition-free for students whose families earn $200,000 a year or less. All new and returning undergraduate students who are eligible for need-based aid will be considered for the Emory Advantage Plus program.

The original Emory Advantage program started in 2007, and the university expanded it in fall 2022 by eliminating need-based loans as part of undergraduate students’ financial aid packages and replacing them with institutional grants and scholarships. As a result of that expansion, undergraduate borrowing through federal student loans has dropped by 67% over the past four years, saving students and families tens of millions of dollars in debt. Nearly 4,300 students — 52% of current undergraduates — receive grants and scholarships, including Emory Advantage.

Emory also participates in the QuestBridge National College Match program, which matches outstanding high school seniors from low-income households with some of the nation’s best colleges. Emory offered admission to 57 QuestBridge Match Scholars as part of the Class of 2030. An additional 95 students who applied through QuestBridge, but did not initially match with Emory, were admitted through Regular Decision.

All data accurate as of March 26, 2026.