Emory men’s swimming and diving team celebrates 27th consecutive UAA championship

The Emory University men's swimming and diving claimed its 27th consecutive University Athletic Association (UAA) championship as the conference meet concluded Feb. 14 in Chicago.

The Eagles saw four additional All-UAA finishes across the final six events to end the meet with 1,753.5 points and win by a 127.5-point margin against second-place New York University (NYU). Over the four days in Chicago, the Eagles won two event titles and recorded 12 All-UAA finishes.

Both event championships came from sophomore Solly Berkenwald, who earned his second award as Men's Diver of the Year. Diving coach Tomasz Rossa secured another Men's Diving Coach of the Year honor and the team's coaching staff led by Jon Howel l , Cindy Fontana, John Petroff, Bob Hackett and Rossa were named the Co-Coaching Staff of the Year. This marks the eighth time Howell and his staff have won the award on the men's side as well as their second straight win.

The Eagles swam strong throughout the course of the meet. Read the full story from Emory Athletics.

Women’s team are UAA championship runners-up

Emory’s women’s swimming and diving team finished the UAA championships behind NYU. The decision came down to the final event during the championship meet in Chicago.

It marked the first time since 1998 that the UAA crowned a women’s team conference champion other than the Emory Eagles.

The Eagles had a stellar week, claiming six team event championships and combining for 23 All-UAA finishes. But the NYU Violets began mounting their comeback on Saturday, with strong showings in multiple events to set up a winner-take-all final event in the 400 Freestyle Relay. The Violets secured their first-ever conference championship with a winning time of 3:20.42.

Read the full story from Emory Athletics.

With UAAs concluded, the Eagles turn their sights to hosting the February Invitational on Friday, Feb. 20, and Saturday, Feb. 21. This “last chance” meet will be their final competition before gearing up for next month’s NCAA Championships in Indianapolis.