Emory’s 2026 AI.Humanity Conference: Reclaiming reality in the age of AI

The age of AI is here — and it’s moving fast. But what lies beyond the hype? On March 27, Emory University invites thinkers, seekers, innovators and leaders to participate in a full day of conversation about AI and what it means for humanity now. Hosted by the Center for AI Learning, part of Emory’s AI.Humanity initiative, the conference brings together scholars from Emory and peer institutions alongside thought leaders from industry and government.

The keynote address, “AI Reality Check: From Hype to Hope” will be given by Zeynep Tufekci, the Henry G. Bryant Professor of Sociology and Public Affairs at Princeton University and New York Times opinion writer. She is known for her sociological analysis of the intricate relationship between science, technology and society, focusing especially on emerging technologies and scientific developments, including the internet and AI.

Five panels moderated by Emory faculty experts will cover topics important to all of us:

AI in Art, Media and the Humanities: Creativity Without Hype

AI and the Future of Work: Busting the Automation Myth

Medicine at the Crossroads of AI: Hope, Hype and Reality

AI, Energy and the Hidden Cost of Data Centers

AI, Big Tech and the Erosion of Social Trust

All are welcome to join this day of learning and networking at the Emory University Hotel and Conference Center. Seats are limited, so register today to participate in critical conversations that explore how AI is transforming society and what we can do to preserve human agency and truth.

For further details and registration, please visit the conference website.