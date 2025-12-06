Women's soccer finishes as NCAA DIII national runner-up, capping historic season

Concluding stellar seasons for Eagles soccer, the women's team placed second in the NCAA DIII Championship for the second time in program history, while the men's team made its first-ever appearance in the Final Four.

Both teams ended their historic runs in the NCAA tournament on the snowy campus of Roanoke College in Salem, Virginia, over the weekend.



Women's soccer: National runner-ups

Emory's women's soccer team earned the national runner-up trophy Saturday, Dec. 6, after a hard-fought battle with Washington University in St. Louis (WashU) in the national championship match. WashU earned its second consecutive NCAA title by defeating Emory 2-1 — the only team to defeat the Eagles this year.

A thrilling goal by junior Madison Teng gave Emory a 1-0 lead in the first half, but WashU answered with two goals in the second to win the title.

At the conclusion of the game, three Eagles were named to the All Tournament team. Senior Michelle Davidson was honored as the Most Outstanding Defensive Player for the tournament, joining Teng and sophomore Mikayla Camp on the All Tournament team.

This year marks the women's team's second-consecutive and third overall Final Four season, and their second time to compete in the national championship match. The team set new program records with 18 shutouts and 21 wins this season, ending with an overall record of 21-2-1.



Men’s soccer: Final Four for the first time

The Emory men's soccer team's historic season came to end Friday night, Dec. 5, as the Eagles fell in overtime to Trinity University (TX), 1-0, in the national semifinals on a chilly, snowy night at Roanoke's Donald Kerr Stadium.



The defeat puts an end to Emory's monumental season as the Eagles concluded the season with an overall record of 16-2-4. Emory's 16 wins matched a program record for victories in a single season while the appearance in the Final Four was the first in team history.

The night before the game, junior Michael Constant was named the recipient of the Elite Scholar-Athlete award for the 2025 NCAA Division III Men’s Soccer Championship. An applied mathematics major with a 4.00 GPA, Constant was presented with the award during the men’s soccer banquet on Thursday, Dec. 4, in Salem, Virginia.

The Elite Scholar-Athlete award is presented to the student-athlete with the highest cumulative grade-point average participating at the finals site for each of the NCAA's championships. Constant is the third student-athlete in Emory University history to win the award, joining previous winners Kyle Monk (baseball, 2016) and Clio Hancock (women’s swimming and diving, 2022).