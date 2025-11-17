Emory soccer heads to Final Four of NCAA Division III tournament

Emory’s soccer teams saw nothing but success during the NCAA Division III Sweet Sixteen and Elite Eight rounds Nov. 22-23, earning both the women’s and men’s team bids to the Final Four, which will be live-streamed on the NCAA website

This will be the second time in two seasons, and the third in program history, that the women’s team has made a Final Four appearance. The team earned a 1-0 win over Pomona-Pitzer on Sunday, Nov. 23, on the campus of Washington & Lee University in Lexington, Virginia.

Following the win, the Eagles reached the 20-win mark with an overall record of 20-1-1 and established a program record with their 17th shutout. This year’s team joins the 2012 and 2024 teams as national semifinalists and will be looking for the first national championship in team history.

Joining the Eagles in the Final Four will be University Athletic Association foes University of Chicago and Washington University in St. Louis, as well as the Eagles’ next opponent, Tufts University.

The Eagles will face Tufts at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 4, at Kerr Stadium in Salem, Virginia.

For the first time in program history, the men’s soccer team secured a berth in the Final Four as the Eagles defeated Dickinson College, 4-3, in penalty kicks on Nov. 23. The game, which took place on the campus of the University of Lynchburg in Lynchburg, Virginia, also secured the team’s 10th shutout of the year. The Eagles now boast a 16-1-4 season record.

The men’s team will join the women’s team in Salem, Virginia, for the national semifinals and will be joined by St. Olaf, Tufts University and Trinity University (TX).

Emory is set to face the Tigers of Trinity at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 5, at Kerr Stadium on the campus of Roanoke College.