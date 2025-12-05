Emory women’s soccer advances to NCAA championship; men’s season comes to a close

Washington University in St. Louis for the national title Saturday afternoon.



Emory’s men’s team saw the season end on Friday, when they were bested by Trinity University (TX), 1-0.

Emory’s soccer teams continued their stellar seasons on Thursday, as the women’s team defeated Tufts University, 3-0, in the Final Four to advance to the NCAA Division III championship match for the second time in program history. The women's team will face off against

The women’s national championship match will be live-streamed on the NCAA website.

Women’s soccer: Championship match on Saturday

Competing at Donald Kerr Stadium on the campus of Roanoke College in Salem, Virginia, the Eagles ousted Tufts under the lights on Thursday night to earn the right to play for their first-ever national championship. Sophomore Mikayla Camp and junior Madison Teng combined for Emory's three goals in the shutout win. The Eagles improve their record to 21-1-1 on the season and collect their 18th shutout of the season.



The Eagles outshot Tufts 14-10 while Tufts had the edge in shots on goal, 5-4. Senior Sophia Garcia made three of her four saves in the second half to preserve the shutout.



The season will come down to the national title game Saturday afternoon as Emory is set to battle fellow University Athletic Association foe, Washington University in St. Louis, after WashU bounced conference mate University of Chicago in the Final Four with a score of 10-9 after 14 rounds of penalty kicks. The Eagles will look to avenge their lone loss of the season and bring home the national championship trophy.

Men’s soccer: Seasons draws to a close during Final Four

The men’s soccer team competed in the Final Four for the first time in program history on Friday, Dec. 5, before ultimately falling to the Tigers of Trinity in overtime. The game, which took place on the campus of at Kerr Stadium on the campus of Roanoke College, was tied at 0-0 at the end of regulation time.

Trinity scored in the 92nd minute, marking the end of the Eagles’ road in this year’s NCAA tournament.

The night before the game, junior Michael Constant was named the recipient of the Elite Scholar-Athlete award for the 2025 NCAA Division III Mens Soccer Championship. An applied mathematics major with a 4.00 GPA, Constant was presented with the award during the mens soccer banquet on Thursday, Dec. 4, in Salem, Virginia.

The Elite Scholar-Athlete award is presented to the student-athlete with the highest cumulative grade-point average participating at the finals site for each of the NCAA's championships. Constant is the third student-athlete in Emory University history to win the award, joining previous winners Kyle Monk (baseball, 2016) and Clio Hancock (women’s swimming and diving, 2022).