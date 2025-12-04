Emory women's soccer advances to NCAA championship; men's team competes in Final Four on Friday

Washington University in St. Louis for the national title Saturday afternoon.



Emory's men's team competes in the NCAA DIII Final Four on Friday at 6:30 p.m. against Trinity University (TX).

Emory’s soccer teams continued their stellar seasons on Thursday, as the women's team defeated Tufts University, 3-0, in the Final Four to advance to the NCAA Division III championship match for the second time in program history. The women's team will face off against

Both the women's and men's matches will be live-streamed on the NCAA website.

Women's soccer: Championship match on Saturday

Competing at Donald Kerr Stadium on the campus of Roanoke College in Salem, Virginia, the Eagles ousted Tufts under the lights on Thursday night to earn the right to play for their first-ever national championship. Sophomore Mikayla Camp and junior Madison Teng combined for Emory's three goals in the shutout win. The Eagles improve their record to 21-1-1 on the season and collect their 18th shutout of the season.



The Eagles outshot Tufts 14-10 while Tufts had the edge in shots on goal, 5-4. Senior Sophia Garcia made three of her four saves in the second half to preserve the shutout.



The season will come down to the national title game Saturday afternoon as Emory is set to battle fellow University Athletic Association foe, Washington University in St. Louis, after WashU bounced conference mate University of Chicago in the Final Four with a score of 10-9 after 14 rounds of penalty kicks. The Eagles will look to avenge their lone loss of the season and bring home the national championship trophy.

Men's soccer: Final Four on Friday

For the first time in program history, the men’s soccer team secured a berth in the Final Four as the Eagles defeated Dickinson College, 4-3, in penalty kicks on Nov. 23. The game, which took place on the campus of the University of Lynchburg in Lynchburg, Virginia, also secured the team’s 10th shutout of the year. The Eagles now boast a 16-1-4 season record.

Emory is set to face the Tigers of Trinity at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 5, at Kerr Stadium on the campus of Roanoke College.