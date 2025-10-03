Emory Healthcare opens new heart and vascular and transplant clinic in Warner Robins

WARNER ROBINS, GA – Emory Healthcare is bringing new services and specialists to Central Georgia with a clinic to treat heart, vascular and transplant patients. The clinic is the first of its kind in Warner Robins and will be staffed by clinicians from Emory Healthcare Heart & Vascular and Emory Healthcare Transplant teams.

On Thursday, Sept. 25, 2025, members from the Robins Regional Chamber of Commerce, fellow community members along with Emory physicians and leadership celebrated the new clinic opening with a ceremonial ribbon-cutting event. The specialty clinic will be located at the Roy H. “Sonny” Watson Health Pavilion on North Houston Rd. in Warner Robins.

“Following the integration of Houston Healthcare and Emory Healthcare in June of this year, our promise was to expand access to care and services in Central Georgia, and we are happy to take the first step and deliver on that promise,” says Kevin Splaine, CEO of Emory Hospital Warner Robins and Emory Hospital Perry. “This new clinic represents our commitment to improving lives and providing hope through compassionate, innovative and accessible care.”

Heart & Vascular services at the new clinic will include electrophysiology, heart failure, chronic thromboembolic pulmonary hypertension or CTPH, structural heart, interventional, cardiothoracic surgery and thoracic surgery.

“This clinic provides patients an option for specialized care closer to home. They will no longer have to travel long distances to meet with experts about their condition,” says Angel Leon, MD, executive director of Emory Heart & Vascular. “This clinic will ease that burden and provide timely, advanced treatment that can make all the difference in a patient’s journey.”

Patients will also find both kidney and transplant services and care in the new clinic.

“Our transplant specialists will be able to see patients pre-transplant and then again post-transplant in the Warner Robins clinic, offering a needed service locally,” says Thomas Pearson, MD, PhD, transplant surgeon at the Emory Transplant Center. “Expanding our footprint in Central Georgia will better support our patients and families with specialty care.”

The new clinic will open to patients later this month.