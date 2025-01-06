Emory community invited to Cannon Chapel to watch President Carter’s funeral together

Jan. 6, 2025

As Emory joins the world in mourning the death of President Carter and celebrating his remarkable life, take a look back at his decades of collaboration with the university and the profound legacy he leaves behind.

Emory Campus Screening: National Funeral Service of President Jimmy Carter

Thursday, Jan. 9, 10 a.m., Cannon Chapel Sanctuary
For more information, please contact religiouslife@emory.edu

President Jimmy Carter served as Emory University Distinguished Professor for more than 40 years, inspiring generations of students, faculty and staff. To honor his legacy, the Emory community is invited to gather in Cannon Chapel at 10 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 9, to watch Carter’s televised national funeral service together.

There will be opportunities at the Emory gathering to sign The Carter Center’s official online condolence book. For emotional support, Emory community members may contact the Office of Spiritual and Religious Life, the Faculty Staff Assistance Program, or Counseling and Psychological Services for students.

Funeral services honoring the 39th president began Saturday and continue through Thursday. He will lie in repose at The Carter Center in Atlanta until 6 a.m. Tuesday, when his family will accompany his remains to Washington, D.C. He will lie in state in the U.S. Capitol Rotunda there from 7 p.m. Tuesday until 7 a.m. Thursday.

Carter's national funeral service takes place at 10 a.m. Thursday at the National Cathedral. Following the national service, he will return to his hometown of Plains, Georgia, for a private service at Maranatha Baptist Church. He will be buried next to former first lady Rosalynn Carter, his beloved wife of 77 years, on the property of the home they shared, which is part of the Jimmy Carter National Historical Park.

Emory remembers President Jimmy Carter

With the passing of President Carter, the world has lost a beacon for justice and human rights, and Emory has lost a steadfast partner, beloved professor and revered friend.

The Carter Center was founded in 1982 in partnership with Emory, and President Carter served as University Distinguished Professor, visiting classes nearly every semester, fielding questions from students at the annual Carter Town Hall and holding regular luncheons with small groups of faculty and staff.

Timeline: President Carter's life of service

