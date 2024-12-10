AI.Data Lab students solve real-world challenges with data science

Emory’s AI.Data Lab program began two years ago as a small, department-specific experiential learning program with around 10 students. This semester, an impressive 80 students participated in the university-wide program, conducting data science and artificial intelligence research to address themes like food insecurity, local business development and bias in art.

On the evening of Dec. 10, student teams assembled among peers, faculty, staff and project sponsors to present the results of their work at the AI.Data Lab Research Showcase. Following individual team presentations, attendees enjoyed a reception and poster exhibition.

Originally conceived by Kevin McAlister, director of undergraduate research and assistant teaching professor in the Department of Quantitative Theory and Methods, AI.Data Lab is now co-directed by him under the auspices of Emory’s Center for AI Learning, where it has expanded significantly.

Using datasets provided by Invest Atlanta, TechBridge, The Carter Center and the Michael C. Carlos Museum, students applied a variety of programming and data science methodology to solve specific challenges for their sponsor organization.

“Our project partners supplied the data and the problems that needed to be solved, and the students were given complete freedom to set their research direction and come up with strategies on how to meet their goals. These teams really exceeded our expectations with their initiative and creativity,” said Tommy Ottolin, who co-directs the program with McAlister and is the assistant director of programs for the Center for AI Learning.

There were more than 140 applicants for this semester’s program, and Ottolin is looking forward to serving more students in next semester’s cohort. Starting next spring, undergraduate participants can elect to receive Experience and Application (XA) General Education Requirement credit for their participation. Applications are now open for the spring semester AI.Data Lab. Interested students can apply here or contact Tommy Ottolin for details.