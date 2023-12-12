Emory sociologist Karida L. Brown nominated for NAACP Image Award

Emory sociologist Karida L. Brown has been nominated for an NAACP Image Award for the anthology she and her husband, artist Charly Palmer, assembled as a reimagined, updated take on the first periodical for Black children.

The couple are among five nominated books in the Outstanding Literary Work – Nonfiction category for “The New Brownies’ Book: A Love Letter to Black Families.”

“Karida Brown and Charly Palmer have edited and organized a spectacular volume, one that honors both the legacy of W.E.B. Du Bois and celebrates the voices and experiences of the volume’s contributors,” says Timothy Dowd, professor and chair of the Department of Sociology. “’The New Brownies Book’ will be impactful for families, students and scholars alike.”

Published last fall, the collection mixes material from the original “The Brownies’ Book” magazine — which famed sociologist W.E.B. Du Bois created in 1920 — with new essays, poems, comics and other content from Black authors and artists that honor and celebrate the Black family and experience.

“Du Bois knew, just like we know, how much representation matters. We are not meant to be in a box,” Brown says in a recent Emory Magazine article about the book. “We can be anything and everything.”

The NAACP Image Awards celebrate the accomplishments of people of color in the fields of television, music, literature and film, as well as people or groups who promote social justice or creative endeavors.

This year marks the 55th anniversary of the iconic awards, and Brown and Palmer join fellow nominees ranging from Emmy and Golden Globe winner Ayo Edebiri to TikTok food critic Keith Lee.

The awards show will be held March 16 and broadcast live on BET and CBS.