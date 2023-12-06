Penny Castellano named president of Emory Healthcare Physician Division, interim director of Emory Clinic

As president of the Emory Healthcare Physician Division, Castellano will have strategic and operational oversight of all Emory Healthcare physician practices, inclusive of Emory Clinic, the most comprehensive physician group practice in Georgia, and Emory Specialty Associates, an Emory-owned physician practice organization. She will also serve as the physician liaison between Emory Healthcare and Emory University School of Medicine, and in January 2024, she will assume all responsibilities that currently fall under the chief medical officer role for Emory Healthcare.
“This newly created role of president of the Emory Healthcare Physician Division is one of critical importance for the near- and long-term future of Emory Healthcare,” says Joon S. Lee, MD, CEO of Emory Healthcare. “We are fortunate to have Dr. Castellano, an outstanding leader and widely respected and recognized clinician, assume this position, along with the role of interim director of Emory Clinic. Her leadership will be instrumental to ensure that our clinic operations and practices run cohesively and in alignment with our hospitals.”
Castellano earned a bachelor’s degree in zoology from Drew University in Madison, NJ, and a medical degree from Emory School of Medicine. She completed her residency at Emory, then joined Emory’s Department of Gynecology and Obstetrics as faculty in 1990. Today she holds the position of professor in the same department.
Castellano has held many leadership roles within the School of Medicine and Emory Clinic during her 30-plus years at Emory, including division director for general gynecology and obstetrics, vice chair for clinical affairs and interim chair of the Department of Gynecology and Obstetrics on two different occasions. Currently she serves as associate director and chief medical officer for Emory Clinic and Emory Specialty Associates.
“I am honored to have been selected for these two roles to lead our physician outpatient practices forward, with a mission of delivering excellent patient care and providing the best possible experience for our patients,” says Castellano. “Our teams are well-positioned and able to make a meaningful and positive impact for patients in Atlanta, in the Southeast and beyond. I am excited to be a part of this amazing team.”
In a new system alignment structure for Emory Healthcare, Castellano will work closely with two additional recently named division presidents -- Heather Dexter, president of the Emory Healthcare Regional Hospital Division and Matt Wain, president of the Emory Healthcare University Hospital Division. They will all work together with their teams to focus on a seamless continuum of care for patients across the health care system.
###