Heather Dexter and Matt Wain appointed to new Emory Healthcare leadership roles, overseeing system alignment

ATLANTA – Emory Healthcare has announced the creation of two new leadership roles to better align the continuum of care for patients across its 11 hospitals and enhance operational excellence for the health system. The new structure aims to provide patients with an aligned, seamless experience when visiting Emory Healthcare.

Heather Dexter, CEO of Emory Saint Joseph’s Hospital, has been appointed president of the Emory Healthcare Regional Hospital Division. Hospitals in the new regional division include: Emory Saint Joseph’s Hospital, Emory Johns Creek Hospital, Emory Decatur Hospital, Emory Hillandale Hospital and Emory Long-Term Acute Care Hospital.

Matt Wain, CEO of Emory University Hospital, Emory University Orthopaedics & Spine Hospital, Emory University Hospital at Wesley Woods and Emory University Hospital at Smyrna, has been appointed president of the Emory Healthcare University Hospital Division. Hospitals in the newly named university division include the four hospitals for which Wain already has oversight, as well as Emory University Hospital Midtown.

In these new roles, which Dexter and Wain will transition into immediately, the new division presidents will provide strategic, coordinated oversight of their respective hospital divisions, focusing on aligning services and care, while sharing best practices across facilities. They will work with current leaders at the various Emory hospitals, who will continue to oversee day-to-day operations at each facility.

Dexter and Wain will report to Joon S. Lee, MD, CEO of Emory Healthcare.

“As an academic health system, we offer leading-edge care for patients they cannot find elsewhere,” says Lee. “The care we deliver has become increasingly more complex, and our patients often need services that require them to cross our campuses. We are fortunate to have leaders like Heather and Matt, who will guide us in their expanded leadership roles, to enhance coordination of care and services for our valued patients.”

Dexter began her career at Saint Joseph’s Hospital in 1998 as an administrative resident and steadily progressed in responsibilities and leadership roles. She held several division director and vice president positions within the hospital before being named chief operating officer (COO) in 2011. In 2015, she was named CEO of Emory Saint Joseph’s Hospital.

Wain joined Emory Healthcare in 2019 as CEO of Emory University Hospital, Emory University Orthopaedics & Spine Hospital and Emory University Hospital at Wesley Woods. He came to Emory from the Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC) Health in Charleston, where he served as COO. Prior to his role at MUSC, he served in various leadership roles at Penn State Hershey Medical Center in Hershey, Pennsylvania. Wain began his professional career as an active-duty military officer and Blackhawk helicopter pilot. He retired from the reserve component of military service in 2008.