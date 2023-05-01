Joon Sup Lee selected to lead Emory Healthcare as CEO

Emory University announced today that Joon Sup Lee, MD, has been named chief executive officer of Emory Healthcare, effective July 1. As CEO, he will be responsible for overseeing the most comprehensive academic health system in Georgia with 11 hospitals, 250 provider locations and more than 24,000 employees.

“Dr. Lee is an outstanding leader who is ambitious, talented and prepared to serve our world-class health care enterprise on day one,” says Ravi Thadhani, MD, MPH, who joined Emory University in January as executive vice president for health affairs and vice chair of the Emory Healthcare Board of Directors. “He has tremendous experience as an executive, and he also has a deep understanding of the patient perspective as well as the power of research to save and improve lives, which he developed during his time as a practicing cardiologist. He is poised to make great contributions and elevate Emory Healthcare.”

Lee currently serves as the executive vice president at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center (UPMC) and president of UPMC Physician Services, where he is responsible for 5,000 employed physicians and all clinically active faculty. His scope of work includes physician services, quality of care, patient experience, patient access and financial oversight of physician services.

“I am thrilled that Dr. Lee will take on this important leadership role at Emory Healthcare,” says Emory University President Gregory L. Fenves. “He is a problem-solver who cares deeply about the patients and families he serves and the doctors, nurses and health care staff he works with.”

An interventional cardiologist by training, Lee’s research and clinical interests focus on the role of stem cells in the treatment of coronary artery disease, rapid treatment of cardiac emergencies and catheter-based therapy for valvular heart disease. Throughout his more than 25-year tenure, Lee has been integral in the strategic growth of UPMC from a five-campus hospital system to a more than 40-hospital system, supporting and leading integration efforts of the campuses, service lines and practice plans.

“I am honored to have the opportunity to join such a strong leadership team and to be a part of a truly world-class academic medical center,” says Lee. “The outstanding faculty and staff at Emory Healthcare are second to none, and will fulfill our mission to deliver the highest quality care with the utmost compassion while training the health care workforce of tomorrow and creating innovations in health sciences that will set the new paradigm for health care.”

Lee received his bachelor's degree from Dartmouth College and his medical degree from Duke University's School of Medicine. He completed a medical internship and residency, as well as two cardiology fellowships in cardiology and interventional cardiology, at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston.

He joined the University of Pittsburgh faculty in 1996 where he has served in a variety of leadership roles, including as the chief of cardiology at the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine and chief medical officer for the UPMC Health Plan. Lee is certified in cardiovascular disease by the American Board of Internal Medicine. He is a fellow in the American College of Cardiology and Society for Coronary Angiography and Interventions.

“Dr. Lee joins Emory Healthcare following a period of unprecedented growth, challenge and opportunity,” says Emory Healthcare Board Chair John Rice. “A key component of Emory University’s strategic plan is improving the health of individuals and communities at home and throughout the world. We look forward to working closely with Dr. Lee as we work to make this goal a reality in the coming years.”