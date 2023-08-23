New academic year introduces new faculty, programs and initiatives to Emory

The nine schools that make up Emory University have big plans for the 2022-23 academic year, from welcoming new faculty to introducing new programs and initiatives. Here’s a roundup of incoming class stats and other things to come, as listed by each school.

Candler School of Theology

Incoming class: Candler welcomes 165 incoming students from 8 countries and 29 states.

Hybrid MDiv launches: Among the incoming class are 70 students who make up the inaugural cohort in Candler’s new hybrid Master of Divinity program. This new iteration of Candler’s flagship degree allows students to take the majority of their courses online and the remainder in person as short intensives.

New faculty: Joining the regular faculty are Stuart Higginbotham, assistant professor in the practice of spiritual formation and ministry; and John Thompson-Quartey, professor in the practice of church leadership and director of Candler’s Episcopal and Anglican Studies Program. Candler welcomes as visiting faculty Natalya Cherry of Brite Divinity School, serving as Russell E. Richey and Merle Umstead Richey Visiting Professor in Methodist and Wesleyan Studies; Hee-Soo Jung, resident bishop in the Wisconsin Annual Conference of The United Methodist Church, as the 2023-24 Alonzo L. McDonald Family Chair on The Life and Teachings of Jesus and Their Impact on Culture; and Lauren Calvin Cooke as visiting assistant professor in the practice of religious education. Learn more.

Noteworthy events: Candler’s Pitts Theology Library will host its inaugural Morgan Forum on Thursday, Sept. 21, a day of events centered around the history of the English Bible and its ongoing significance to the church and world. On Sunday, Sept. 24, tune in via livestream to TheoEd Talks Orlando, featuring leaders in the church and the academy who share “the talk of their lives” in 20 minutes or less. And The Candler Foundry is offering in-person and online courses on a variety of topics related to theology, including The Bible and Race in America; What New Testament Women Were Really Like; Desert Fathers and Mothers: Ancient Spirituality for a Modern Faith; and The Bible and Trauma.

Learn more at the Candler School of Theology website.

Emory College of Arts and Sciences

Incoming class: Emory College welcomes a stellar and highly diverse first-year class of more than 1,430 students hailing from all 50 states and 67 countries. More than 16% of the class identifies as first-generation students.

New dean: Award-winning historian Barbara Krauthamer joins the College as its new dean this fall. The College also welcomes a highly diverse and accomplished cohort of 64 new faculty across all fields.

Rebranding: The Emory Career Center, which joined the College last year as a part of the Pathways Center, is now rebranding to Career and Professional Development beginning this fall. The Pathways Center, which launched last fall, reached 77% of all Emory College students in its first year of operating through events and student advising appointments. Check the Pathways Center site regularly for more info on fall programming.

New GER: New General Education Requirements launch this fall for all first-year students. The revamped GERs seek to provide more holistic exposure across the liberal arts and sciences (humanities, natural sciences, quantitative reasoning, writing and social sciences) in the first two years. New requirements include intercultural communication along with experience and application, such as hands-on research or an internship.

New programs: The College now offers an interdisciplinary artificial intelligence minor and a public policy and analysis minor, in addition to a new major in East Asian languages and cultures with tracks in Chinese, Japanese and Korean.

Learn more at the Emory College website.

Goizueta Business School

Incoming class: Goizueta welcomes nearly 900 students for the new academic year, including nearly 400 students and 50 exchange students in the BBA program, celebrating the largest undergraduate class ever — and approximately 475 graduate students in the One-Year MBA, Two-Year MBA, Evening MBA, Executive MBA, MS in Business Analytics, and Master of Analytical Finance programs.

New programs at Goizueta include:

Master in Business for Veterans : Supports the transition of active-duty military members and veterans from service to a successful civilian career in business.

Supports the transition of active-duty military members and veterans from service to a successful civilian career in business. Master in Management : Designed specifically for recent graduates with a non-business major who are looking to level up their undergraduate degree with business knowledge and skills.

Expanded programs: Three graduate degree programs are being expanded. The MS in Business Analytics added a new AI in Business track; the Evening MBA added an online format; and all MBA programs are now STEM-designated.

New faculty: Goizueta welcomes new faculty members Sergio Rodolfo Gárate Álvarez, assistant professor in the practice of finance and director of the Goizueta Real Estate Program; Aizhan Anarkulova, assistant professor of finance; Marat Ibragimov, assistant professor of marketing; Abraham Oshotse, assistant professor of organization and management; Prasanna Parasurama, assistant professor of information systems and operations management; Lakshmi Shankar Ramachandran, associate professor in the practice of finance; Steve Savage, assistant professor in the practice of organization and management; and William Schmidt, associate professor of information systems and operations management.

AI and innovation: Goizueta faculty are leveraging virtual reality, artificial intelligence and holographic capabilities, giving students access to a truly dynamic digital learning experience from anywhere in the world.

Learn more at the Goizueta Business School website.

Laney Graduate School

Incoming class: The Laney Graduate School welcomes 450 new students, with 78% of students pursuing PhDs, 18% seeking master’s degrees and 3% of students in certificate programs. The incoming class includes students from 35 states across the U.S. and 35 countries. All LGS students were invited to a fun and engaging LGS welcome picnic designed to build community.

English language support program (ELSP): The LGS English Language Support Program provides international students with language courses, 1-on-1 speaking and writing consultations, a weekly writing group, and a conversation partner program. The program’s annual International Student Reception and Dinner will welcome newcomers to the LGS community on Sept. 5.

Laney on social: LGS students, staff and faculty can stay engaged on Instagram, Facebook and LinkedIn. These platforms enable LGS to share valuable content with current and incoming students, faculty, and the vast alum network.

LGS-EDGE ambassadorship program: LGS will welcome a new group of EDGE ambassadors to serve the program for the 2023-24 school year. Working closely with the associate dean of diversity, inclusion and community engagement, EDGE ambassadors will contribute to the development and strategic planning for the program and support efforts that enhance the diverse graduate community at Emory.

Learn more at the Laney Graduate School website.

Nell Hodgson Woodruff School of Nursing

Incoming class: The Nell Hodgson Woodruff School of Nursing is excited to welcome more than 600 students this fall across the pre- and post-licensure programs.

New faculty: The School of Nursing is thrilled to welcome 18 diverse faculty members this fall.

New alumni: The school celebrated 215 of its newest alumni during the August Graduation and Pinning Ceremony. These students graduated from the Certified Registered Nurse Anesthesia (CRNA) program, the Master of Nursing Pathway to Master of Science in Nursing (MN to MSN Pathway) program and the Distance Accelerated Bachelor of Science in Nursing (DABSN) program.

New programs: The School of Nursing launched a new Master in Cardiovascular Perfusion Science program that trains graduates to operate cardiopulmonary bypass and other life-sustaining mechanical devices for a variety of surgical and medical conditions. The school is also offering an online, self-paced data science certificate program to help nurses use big data to solve vexing problems in health care settings.

Faculty honors: Eight faculty and alumni from the Nell Hodgson Woodruff School of Nursing will be among the distinguished nurse leaders inducted into the American Academy of Nursing 2023 Class of Fellows this October. The honorees include faculty members Christina Calamaro, Roxana Chicas, Calli Cook, Sara Edwards, Nicholas Giordano, Shawana Moore and Kelly Wiltse Nicely, and alumna Maeve Howett.

Learn more at the Nell Hodgson Woodruff School of Nursing website.

Oxford College

Incoming and returning classes: Oxford welcomes another talented and highly accomplished class of 525 first-year students to campus for the fall semester, bringing the total number of enrolled students to about 975. The incoming class includes students from around the U.S. and 22 countries. Oxford looks forward to welcoming an additional 50 students to campus in January for its third Spring Start class.

New leadership: Oxford College welcomed Badia Ahad as its new dean on Aug. 1. She comes to Oxford from Loyola University Chicago, where she served as vice provost for faculty affairs. Interim Dean Ken Carter has returned to his role as the Charles Howard Candler Professor of Psychology. Melanie Lawrence will join Oxford on Sept. 1 as the new senior associate dean of finance, operations and information technology and chief business officer.

New and promoted faculty: Oxford welcomes several new faculty members this fall. They are Brittny Byrom, visiting instructor and interim director of the writing center; Michael McQuaide, emeritus professor of sociology; Hai Le, assistant professor of computer science; and Leyla Eghbalzad, assistant professor of psychology.

Oxford also is happy to announce that several faculty members have been promoted. They are Susan Riner, teaching professor in QTM; Michael Martin, associate teaching professor of biology; Jack Hardy, associate professor of linguistics; Pablo Palomino, associate professor of Latin American and Caribbean studies; Gwendolynne Reid, associate professor of English; and Molly McGehee, professor of English and American studies.

New this fall: Oxford College is launching the Center for Pathways and Purpose and is currently recruiting a senior director. The center is designed to help first- and second-year students go beyond the classroom to explore their passions and interests, as well as career paths, through community-engaged and global learning, leadership development, internships, research and other meaningful experiences. The center, like Emory’s Pathways Center on the Atlanta campus, will support student flourishing by bringing together these resources and opportunities and providing mentoring opportunities to all Oxford students.

Oxford also is launching Goizueta@Oxford with the recent appointment of assistant director Rob Bobowski. This initiative will help prepare Oxford students who are interested in business by providing additional resources and tools to learn and lead while at Oxford, as well as early engagement with the BBA Career Management Center and Oxford's Career Services.

Learn more at the Oxford College website.

Rollins School of Public Health

Incoming class: Rollins welcomes 518 students (including Humphrey Fellows) representing 34 countries and 33 states. For the 2023-24 school year, 432 Rollins students have Rollins Earn and Learn awards (a work-study program unique to Rollins).

Strategic plan launch: Fall 2023 marks the launch of the Rollins School of Public Health’s five-year strategic plan, which will inform the direction of the school for the next several years. This plan is the result of a nine-month strategic planning process, which included internal and external surveys and listening sessions; collaboration with the Woodruff Health Sciences Center’s strategic planning office; and active participation from Rollins faculty, staff and students. The plan’s six major goal areas focus on research; education; practice and partnerships; supporting the school’s people; diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI); and communications. Objectives identified throughout the planning process and outlined within the plan are cross-cutting, with a focus on equity and inclusion across all goal areas.

New certificate: A new data science certificate will launch in fall 2024 and will begin accepting Rollins master's degree students as soon as fall 2023. The certificate curriculum focuses on data science techniques relevant to public health research. The core curriculum features programming, machine learning and other data science tools, as well as electives that students can gear toward their specific interests. Certificate courses will be available starting this fall to all incoming Rollins master’s students.

First of its kind MOOC coming soon: A new, free MOOC (massive open online course) on the public health approaches to abortion will be available soon on Coursera. Highlighting expertise from 11 Rollins faculty, alumni and community collaborators, the lessons included in the course will provide an introductory look at abortion from public health, medical, policy, social and human rights perspectives. Learn more.

Learn more at the Rollins School of Public Health website.

School of Law

Incoming class: Emory Law welcomes new students from 37 states plus the District of Columbia and 13 countries to pursue JD, LLM, MCL and JM degrees.

New faculty: Emory Law welcomes several tenure-stream faculty during the fall semester. Deepa Das Acevedo, associate professor of law, is an interdisciplinary scholar who offers expertise in the gig economy, employee benefits and employment law, as well as in the law and politics of India and legal anthropology. Ifeoma Ajunwa is an acting professor of law. Upon university approval, she will be the AI.Humanity Professor of Law and Ethics and founding director of the AI and the Law Program. Associate professor of law Andrew Jennings teaches corporate law, securities regulation and white-collar crime. His research interests focus on corporate governance and compliance, securities regulation and white-collar crime. Kevin Quinn is an acting professor of law with expertise in AI and the law. His teaching and research focus on voting, judicial behavior, empirical legal studies and statistical methodology. Lindsey Simon is an associate professor of law whose research focuses on the bankruptcy system, drawing concepts from bankruptcy structure and procedure to address broader institutional design challenges. Mark Storslee is an associate professor of law who teaches courses on constitutional law, the federal courts and the First Amendment. Assistant professor of law Alex Zhang’s teaching and research interests include federal income taxation, tax policy, partnership taxation, administrative law and tax-exempt organizations.

Key upcoming events:

Learn more at the School of Law website.

School of Medicine

Incoming class: The MD Program class began on July 17. The 141 incoming students are 71% women, with 89% non-traditional students (meaning they have been out of college for a year or more). They are residents of 27 states and the District of Columbia; 53 claim Georgia as home and 21 were born outside the U.S. Their average age is 24.

The Doctor of Physical Therapy program cohort has 62 students (48 women and 14 men). They began their studies in June. Sixty-nine percent came from outside Georgia and 10% are international students.

The Physician Assistant program Class of 2025 began July 31 with 55 students selected from a pool of almost 2,000 applicants. They have an average of 5,500 hours of health care experience prior to Emory and 85% are women.

The Genetic Counseling training program welcomes 12 new students and 12 returning students.

The Anesthesiology Assistant program’s incoming class of 40 students has an average age of 25 and an even split of women and men.

The Medical Imaging program’s Class of 2026 starts on Aug. 21 with 8 students: seven women and one man.

New heights in research: In March 2023, Emory opened the new Health Sciences Research Building II, the largest facility of its kind in Georgia. The new eight-story, 350,000-square-foot building will house 1,000 researchers from across a variety of specialties including pediatrics, biomedical engineering, Winship Cancer Institute, cardiovascular medicine, the Emory Vaccine Center, radiology and brain health. It is intentionally designed to invite better collaborations and bigger impacts.

New health professions program leadership: Lauren Lichten, (human genetics) has been named director of the Genetic Counseling Training Program. She has served as the program co-director for the past 10 months and has proven herself to be an ideal candidate to continue the legacy of the late Cecelia Bellcross. Kimberly Cross (radiology and imaging sciences) has been named program director for the Medical Imaging Program, beginning Aug. 15.

Expanding student support: The School of Medicine has launched a new Center for Holistic Student Success which is dedicated to optimizing the balance of students’ mind, body and spirit to enhance learning and development. The center is led by Christen Hairston, associate dean of student success. The school also welcomed Shujing Zhang, an Emory Counseling and Psychological Services psychologist who will be embedded in the School of Medicine and providing dedicated mental health services and support to students.

Learn more at the School of Medicine website.