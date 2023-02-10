Emory students, alumni awarded Fulbright grants for research, teaching around the world

Sixteen recent Emory College of Arts and Sciences graduates and one Emory PhD student will teach, study and conduct research around the world during the 2023-24 academic year as recipients of awards from the Fulbright U.S. Student Program.

The prestigious program, the U.S. government’s flagship international exchange program, funds a range of awards that include study/research grants and English teaching assistantships (ETA) in more than 160 countries.

The U.S. State Department has provided Fulbright grants to nearly 2,000 students and early career professionals annually since launching in 1946. Awardees are selected based on academic merit, ambassadorial skill and leadership potential.

Emory has earned the distinction as one of the nation’s top producers of students and alumni who receive Fulbright awards for seven consecutive years. Including the latest cohort, 154 Emory students have been selected for the program.

“The ongoing and incredible success of Emory students and alumni selected for the Fulbright program highlights their individual commitments to academic and cultural exchange as well as Emory’s culture of servant leadership,” says Megan Friddle, director of the College’s National Scholarships and Fellowship Program (NSFP) in the Pathways Center. NSFP supports students throughout the application and interview process for Fulbright awards. Learn more about the Fulbright research and study grants online.

Six of the new recipients graduated with either a major or minor from the Department of Spanish and Portuguese, including two of the five recipients selected to teach English in Portugal.

Neither of those recipients had any previous Portuguese language skills or connections to Portuguese-speaking communities before their study at Emory, says Ana Catarina Teixeira, an associate teaching professor in the department who leads Emory’s Portuguese language program.

“Our program focuses on translingual and transcultural competence, and I think that helps our students stand out,” Teixeira says. “Our students are amazing.”

One of the five selected for the research grants is William Boose, a PhD candidate in anthropology at Emory’s Laney Graduate School.

Boose will spend the year studying the governance of mototaxis (motorcycle taxis) within broader notions of urban “modernity” and “development” in two cities in Peru. The work is part of his dissertation, which builds on existing scholarship that includes urban anthropology, the anthropology of infrastructure and the global literature on motorcycle taxis.

The remaining four selectees for the research/study abroad grants are 2023 Emory College graduates, including Kheyal Roy-Meighoo, Emory’s first recipient of the Open Award for study in the United Kingdom.

Roy-Meighoo, who graduated with a dual degree in history and film and media, will pursue a master’s degree in animation at the Arts University Bournemouth. Her final project will be to produce a stop-motion film that focuses on a young girl who connects to her culture while watching her grandmother cook.

Emory’s other U.S. Fulbright research grantees for 2023-24 are:

Anish (Max) Bagga 23C, computer science, who will work at the Indian Institute of Science applying his research on computational modeling and viral evolution to a stochastic framework to optimize the efficacy of Influenza A vaccines.

Danielle Mangabat 23C, human biology and anthropology, who will partner with local nongovernment organizations focused on reproductive health in the Philippines to uncover how the incorporation of Indigenous and local practices can serve as a decolonial project to empower the autonomy and sovereignty of local people.

Sam Weinstein 23C, anthropology and human biology, who will work in Nittaya Kasemkosin’s computerized speech lab at Mahidol University in Thailand, creating an AI program to detect voice variation associated with diabetes to develop a non-invasive and inexpensive screening tool for the disease.

Those selected to serve as Fulbright English Teaching Assistants in countries around the world are:

Yanira Garcia 23C, psychology, Portugal

Isaac Gittleman 23C, creative writing and film and media studies, South Korea

Erin Joyce 23C, environmental science, Spanish and Portuguese, Mexico

Monse Juarez 23C, creative writing and French, Mexico

Hannah Katz 20C, anthropology and Spanish, Mexico

Jonah Katzman 22C, philosophy, politics and law, Spain

Regina Morales 23C, Spanish and Portuguese, Mexico

Bushra Rahman 22C , anthropology and human biology and Spanish and Portuguese, Portugal

Giovana Sarmiento 23C, international studies, Spain

Lois Teye-Botchway 23C, biology and Spanish, Spain

Jane Wang 22C, history, Taiwan

Sarah Wright 23C, film and media and German studies, Germany

Two additional Emory alumni have been named as alternates: Courtney Norteman 22C, international studies for a research/study grant in the United Arab Emirates, and Ben Thomas 23C, comparative literature and political science, for a teaching grant in Kyrgyzstan. Thomas has withdrawn his selection to study at the University of St Andrews in Scotland as a Robert T. Jones Scholar.