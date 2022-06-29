Emory students and recent alumni selected for Fulbright grants

Sixteen Emory students and recent alumni have been named Fulbright finalists to teach English, pursue graduate study and conduct research abroad during the 2022-2023 academic year.

The U.S. State Department chose grantees of the award — the government’s flagship international exchange program named after the late Sen. J. William Fulbright — based on academic and professional achievement, as well as demonstrated leadership potential in their fields.

Emory has been a top-producing Fulbright research institution for six consecutive years. Including this year’s recipients, Emory has had 135 Fulbright winners in the last decade.

“This impressive group of students and alumni are a testament to Emory’s commitment to serve others throughout the world through teaching and research,” says Megan Friddle, director of Emory College’s National Scholarships and Fellowships Program. All of this year’s cohort applied through the office, which serves bachelor’s degree and alumni applicants as well as most of Emory’s professional-level students. Doctoral applicants apply through the Laney Graduate School.

Fourteen of the alumni selected for the latest Fulbright round are graduates of Emory College of Arts and Sciences, including four Oxford College continuees. One graduated this year from Emory’s Rollins School of Public Health, where another will graduate next spring.

Emory’s U.S. Fulbright research grantees (and their research projects) for 2022-2023 are:

Summer Bushman 20Ox 22C, biology and French Studies, Luxembourg: “Understanding fiber's role in gut health and susceptibility to inflammatory bowel diseases”

Emma Giarracco 22C, chemistry, Spain: “B cell activation and targeting: Hope for patients with acute-on-chronic liver failure”

Tasfia Jahangir 23MPH, Canada: “Treatment versus punishment: An examination of youth mental health courts”

Olivia Milloway 22C, environmental sciences and biology, Panama: “Saltwater stowaways? Introduced marine fishes and their parasites in the Panama Canal”

Tanya Rajabi 20C, quantitative sciences and neurobiology, Hungary: “Comparative analysis of low-dose CT screening strategies in Hungary and the U.S.”

Lindsay Saber, 22MPH, Kenya: “The effect of sociocultural factors on UTI prevalence among pregnant women in Kisumu, Kenya”

One 2022 Emory College graduate, Bushra Rahman, was named as an alternate for the Fulbright research grant for work in Portugal.

Fulbright teaching assistantships

Those selected to serve as Fulbright English teaching assistants in countries around the world are:

Wilner Alvarez 22C, math and political science, Guatemala

Charlese Blair 22C, psychology and linguistics, Taiwan

Jamie Constantine 20Ox 22C, political science, Mexico

Brooke Daly 22C, creative writing and German studies, Germany

Rachel D’Cunha 22C, anthropology and human biology, Spain

Grace Donahue 22C, English and environmental sciences, Spain

Mina Farooqi 22C, Middle Eastern and South Asian studies and political science, Tajikistan

Elba Garcia 22C, biology, Portugal

Alex Levine 20Ox 22C, history, Bulgaria

Raquel Luna 20Ox 22C, Spanish and linguistics and Spanish and Portuguese, Brazil