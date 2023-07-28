Emory University Hospital achieves third Magnet designation for nursing excellence

ATLANTA – Emory University Hospital (including Emory University Hospital at Wesley Woods) has once again earned Magnet® designation, the highest national honor for professional nursing practice, from the American Nurses Credentialing Center. This is the hospital’s third Magnet designation, which is a testament to the high-quality patient care and nursing professionalism demonstrated by Emory nurses.



Emory University Hospital received its first Magnet recognition in 2014 and its second recognition in 2018. Only 10% of hospitals have achieved Magnet designation out of more than 6,000 hospitals in the U.S.



“It is an honor to again be recognized by the Commission on Magnet for our nurses’ accomplishments and outcomes while caring for patients in a collaborative practice environment,” says Nancye Feistritzer, DNP, RN, NEA-BC, vice president of patient care services and chief nursing officer for Emory University Hospital and Emory University Hospital at Wesley Woods. “We are proud of this third designation, much of which was achieved during the COVID-19 pandemic when we had to care for our patients and our staff in a very new way. This serves as the preeminent external validation of outstanding care delivery provided by Emory nurses as key members of the clinical team.”



In this most recent Magnet designation, Emory nurses were praised for the below achievements:

Reached a goal of nearly 91% of professional registered nurses earning a baccalaureate or higher degree in nursing.

Demonstrated interprofessional collaborative practice to ensure coordination of care by reducing the length of stay in the cardiovascular ICU step-down unit, increased discharges per day in the unit, and shortened the time between the discharge orders and actual discharge. These process improvements led to patients receiving cardiac step-down care in a more timely fashion.

Outperformed the benchmark numbers in the ambulatory setting related to falls with injury and surgical errors on 100% of the hospital outpatient units for the majority of eight quarters.

“This Magnet re-designation is a wonderful achievement that greatly benefits our patients, demonstrates our commitment to exceptional patient care and allows our nurses to thrive and grow in a professional practice setting,” says Joon S. Lee, MD, CEO of Emory Healthcare.



Emory University Hospital is one of 12 Magnet recognized organizations in the state of Georgia. Four other Emory Healthcare organizations have also received Magnet designation including: Emory Saint Joseph’s Hospital, Emory University Orthopaedics & Spine Hospital, Emory Johns Creek Hospital and the Emory Clinic, which was the first ambulatory clinic in Georgia to receive Magnet recognition last year.

“The Magnet Recognition Program recognizes hospitals for elevating patient care in an environment where nurses, supported by interprofessional teams, also flourish,” says Sharon Pappas, PhD, RN, chief nurse executive for Emory Healthcare. “Magnet is a lifestyle adopted by Emory Healthcare and the gold standard of nursing practice.”



Emory University Hospital is a part of Emory Healthcare, the most comprehensive academic health system in Georgia. Emory University Hospital has 791 licensed beds, including 82 beds at Emory University Hospital at Wesley Woods. More than 1,000 nurses staff these two facilities.



A health care facility must reapply for Magnet designation every four years, followed by a thorough site visit to demonstrate patient outcomes through collaborative nursing practice accomplishments.



###