Emory Clinic is first ambulatory facility in Georgia to achieve Magnet designation for nursing excellence

ATLANTA – Emory Clinic is the first ambulatory or outpatient practice in Georgia to receive the prestigious Magnet recognition as a reflection of its nursing professionalism, teamwork and superiority in patient care. Emory Clinic and Emory Healthcare leaders and staff learned of the achievement during a call with the American Nurses Credentialing Center (ANCC), which credentials health care organizations for nursing excellence and quality patient outcomes.

Emory Clinic, a part of Emory Healthcare, is the most comprehensive physician group practice in Georgia, consisting of nearly 2,100 specialists, sub-specialists and primary care physicians and additional team members including 1,200 nurses, more than 1,100 nurse practitioners and physician assistants and others.

With this new credential, Emory Clinic joins the global community of Magnet-recognized organizations. Just a small and select group of U.S. health care organizations have achieved Magnet recognition. The ANCC’s Magnet Recognition Program® distinguishes organizations that meet rigorous standards for nursing excellence.

“Magnet recognition provides our community with the ultimate benchmark to measure the quality of patient care and service provided to our patients,” says Jonathan S. Lewin, MD, CEO of Emory Healthcare. “To be the first ambulatory Magnet facility in the state is a remarkable achievement. We are proud of our care teams as they remain committed to our common purpose of improving lives and providing hope.”

“Achieving Magnet recognition is tangible evidence of our nurses’ commitment to providing the very best care to our patients and their families,” says Sharon Pappas, PhD, RN, FAAN, chief nurse executive for Emory Healthcare. “It reinforces the culture of excellence that is a cornerstone of how we serve our community.”

The Magnet Model provides a framework for nursing practice, research and measurement of outcomes. Through this framework, ANCC evaluates applicants across a number of components and dimensions to gauge an organization’s nursing excellence.

In the Magnet survey process, Emory Clinic was recognized for its excellence in quality of care received in ambulatory surgery centers, opportunities for nursing professional development and a fair and just culture environment where nurses practice.

“The Magnet journey has reminded us of our true north — providing exceptional patient care, focused on quality and safety, to those we serve,” says Deena Gilland, DNP, RN, FAAN, vice president of patient services and chief nursing officer of Emory Ambulatory Care Practice. “Despite being in the third year of the COVID-19 pandemic, our nurses continue to strive for excellence, even among some of the toughest challenges presented. We are so proud of our compassionate and dedicated care teams.”

Research demonstrates that Magnet recognition provides specific benefits to health care organizations and their communities, such as:

Higher patient satisfaction with nurse communication and care coordination

Higher job satisfaction among nurses

Higher patient quality outcomes

“We know Magnet-recognized facilities benefit the entire organization,” says Ira Horowitz, MD, director of Emory Clinic and physician group president for Emory Healthcare. “Nurses value Magnet-designated facilities because of the support received throughout the various stages of their career, while providing safe, positive work environments. Patients recognize the achievement as organizations where they will receive exceptional patient care. We are so pleased with this honor.”

Emory Clinic is the fifth Emory Healthcare entity that has achieved Magnet recognition. Others include Emory Saint Joseph’s Hospital, Emory University Hospital, Emory University Orthopaedics & Spine Hospital and Emory Johns Creek Hospital. Emory Clinic is joining 12 Magnet organizations in Georgia.

Magnet designation is the gold standard for nursing excellence and is a factor when the public reviews health care organizations. A health care facility must reapply for Magnet designation every four years.