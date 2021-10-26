Season 3 of Emmy-winning series 'Your Fantastic Mind' kicks off Nov. 1

Season 3 of the Emmy award-winning television series "Your Fantastic Mind" launches Nov. 1 at 8 p.m. A partnership between the Emory Brain Health Center (BHC) and Georgia Public Broadcasting (GPB), the news magazine-style show highlights patient stories and reports on pioneering science and clinical advances in the areas of neurology, neurosurgery, psychiatry, sleep medicine and rehabilitation medicine.

View a preview of the Season 3 first episode.

“We are pleased to partner with the Emory Brain Health Center again for the third season of ‘Your Fantastic Mind,’” says GPB CEO Teya Ryan. “The stories are captivating and help deliver important health messaging to our audience. The series is the perfect complement to GPB’s lineup of informative and enlightening public media programming.”

Season 3 will consist of four one-hour episodes airing from November to May 2022 on GPB’s statewide television network. The first episode will explore the human brain in love and grief and show how research is being used to help people with social and emotional disorders. It also explores trauma and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) among African-American mothers. Episode two of Season 3 will air in January 2022.

“’Your Fantastic Mind’ harnesses the power of storytelling to describe the science of the human brain and share the profound experiences of patients, doctors and medical professionals,” says Emory University President Gregory L. Fenves. “We are honored to collaborate with Georgia Public Broadcasting to deepen the understanding of brain health and how scientific discovery shapes our daily lives.”

Earlier this year, “Your Fantastic Mind” was honored with six Emmy awards from the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences Southeast Chapter, including best TV series.

The show was also accepted for nationwide distribution by the National Educational Telecommunications Association, making Season 2 available to PBS stations across the country for inclusion in their programming schedules. To date, “Your Fantastic Mind” has been picked up by 24 PBS stations in 23 markets including some of the nation’s largest television markets in Los Angeles, Philadelphia, San Francisco and Washington DC. In addition to Georgia, the show also airs statewide in South Carolina, Kentucky, Maryland, Indiana and Mississippi.

“We are proud to once again partner with GPB on the third season of ‘Your Fantastic Mind.’ The show’s powerful patient stories and updates on advancements in brain health research have the potential to offer hope and improve lives in communities throughout Georgia and beyond,” says Dr. Jonathan S. Lewin, executive vice president for health affairs at Emory University.

Jaye Watson, host and writer of “Your Fantastic Mind,” is a video producer for the Emory Brain Health Center. She and Kenny Hamilton, director of videography for the Emory Brain Health Center, serve as co-executive producers of the show. They are both Emmy and Edward R. Murrow award-winning veteran Atlanta journalists.

For more information or to watch previous episodes, please visit the "Your Fantastic Mind" website.

About Brain Health at Emory University

As one of the nation’s premier research universities, Emory University is a leader in education, discovery and patient care related to the neurosciences. Faculty scholars, scientists, physicians and clinicians throughout the university collaborate on advancing knowledge associated with the brain and brain health. The Emory Brain Health Center combines neurology, neurosurgery, psychiatry and behavioral sciences, rehabilitation medicine and sleep medicine in a unique, integrated approach. Emory researchers are predicting, preventing, treating and curing diseases and disorders of the brain and addressing the growing global crisis associated with some of the most common ones. In addition, Emory’s neuroethics program explores the evolving ethical, legal and social impact of the neurosciences. Emory’s multidisciplinary approach is transforming the world’s understanding of the vast frontiers of the brain, harnessing imagination and discovery to address 21st-century challenges.

About GPB

As one of the largest PBS stations in the nation, Georgia Public Broadcasting has been creating content worth sharing for over 50 years. With nine television stations, 19 radio stations and multi-faceted digital and education divisions, GPB strives to educate, entertain and enrich the lives of viewers and listeners with programming that includes statewide radio news, current affairs, high school sports, educational resources for teachers and students and enlightening programs about the state like Georgia Outdoors, Hometown Georgia, Political Rewind and more.